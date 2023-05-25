Manama – Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will resume services to Bahrain starting 25 May 2023 with a daily flight. A second and third daily service will commence on 15 June 2023.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying to and from Bahrain to benefit from the airline's extensive international network across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Qatar Airways flight QR1108, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 20:00, with a scheduled time of arrival at 20:50 at Bahrain International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1109, will depart from Bahrain International Airport at 22:20, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 23:15.

Qatar Airways recently announced that Privilege Club has officially adopted Avios as its rewards currency, opening up a world of new opportunities for members travelling across the airline’s global network. This partnership offers a combination of benefits, including a wide range of greater guaranteed award seats and competitive prices on Qatar Airways flights, in addition to experiencing the World’s Best Airline and enjoying the World’s Best Airport Shopping, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented seventh time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022), while also being named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’.

Flight Schedule:

Daily (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Bahrain (BAH) – QR1108 departs: 20:00 arrives: 20:50

Bahrain (BAH) to Doha (DOH) – QR1109 departs: 22:20 arrives: 23:15

