DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, is turning football fans’ dreams into a reality with the launch of exclusive travel packages for the world’s most prestigious club competition match, the UEFA Champions League final 2025. As the Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, the award-winning airline is proud to announce a limited opportunity for fans to secure complete travel packages which include flights, hotel accommodation and match tickets to the final, taking place in Munich on 31 May, 2025.

Qatar Airways brings football fans closer to the action, offering a unique opportunity to secure a seat at the UEFA Champions League final, one of the most sought-after spectacles in world sport. With these all-inclusive travel packages, fans will not only secure flights and accommodation but category 1 UEFA Champions League final match tickets, which are also seamlessly integrated for a hassle-free experience. This means fans can focus on the thrill of one of the world's most iconic football events while enjoying the unmatched convenience, luxury and quality Qatar Airways is known for.

The travel package, available at https://www.qatarairways.com/ucl, include the following:

Return flights with Qatar Airways

Hotel stay in Munich

Match tickets

The opportunity to collect Avios and Qpoints on your flights, as well as on the total package value

The option to redeem packages using Cash + Avios for even greater savings

Qatar Airways Holidays Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said: “Attending the UEFA Champions League final is a dream for millions of football fans. With our seamless travel packages, Qatar Airways is making that dream a reality. These packages reflect our commitment to delivering world-class experiences, all while driving leisure travel and creating new opportunities for our Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios.”

Football enthusiasts across the GCC, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond can now easily secure their spot at one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. Offered on a first-come, first-served basis, these packages provide convenience and accessibility through Qatar Airways Holidays' user-friendly booking platform.

The UEFA Champions League final is the ultimate stage of European football, where the continent’s elite clubs battle for glory in a thrilling showdown. This iconic event combines unforgettable moments, a vibrant stadium atmosphere, and the excitement of seeing the world’s best players compete for the prestigious title. Our exclusive UEFA Champions League final packages offer fans a chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event up close and be part of football history.

The partnership with the UEFA Champions League is part of Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.

