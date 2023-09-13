Cairo: Qardy and Sandah are delighted to announce their strategic partnership to empower and support Egypt's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This collaboration aims to provide MSMEs with the necessary tools and resources to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.

Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the financial gap within the MSMEs sector in Egypt through a comprehensive suite of products and services designed specifically to address the different needs of the industry.

According to Mr. Abdel Nabi, Founder of Qardy, "We are thrilled about this strategic collaboration with Sandah; together we aim to expand our coverage to cover the full extent of MSMEs sector, providing them with tailored financial products to both manage their cash flow cycles and cover their working capital needs."

Mr. Suhail Rashwan, the Managing Director of Sandah Microfinance, said we are eager to work with partners to help business owners get appropriate and innovative financing.

This aligns with the Egyptian government's plans to make sure that all parts of society have access to financial services,

Offer different financing models for all aspects of Egypt's economy, promote the culture of using microfinance, and encourage young people to adopt it. Because of this, the company has been in most of the Egyptian governorates and uses electronic channels and financial technology to reach as many customers as possible.

Rashwan said, "Sanadah, in cooperation with Qardy, wants to offer a unique experience that offers comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of business owners and reach a larger group of customers in different regions in all governorates."

About Sandah

Sandah is an Egyptian microfinance institution founded in 2018 under Egypt's Microfinance Law. It was established to satisfy the demands of Egypt's enormous, unexplored market. Sandah's objective includes financing and supporting small enterprises to help provide job opportunities and economic development for the country's small entrepreneurs.

About Qardy

Qardy established in July 2022 as Egypt’s 1 st online lending marketplace for financial institutions to fund MSMEs. Qardy offers the fastest and easiest access to financing through a fully-digital experience through partnerships with top financial institutions in Egypt. We seek to reduce the debt financing gap between financial institutions and MSMEs.

