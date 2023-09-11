Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Properties – a leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding – has launched the last phase of its luxury apartments in Reem Hills, the only gated community on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

Commenting on the launch, David Harman, Chief Development Officer of Q Properties, said, “We have seen very strong demand for Reem Hills and we expect this last phase to continue to attract buyers looking for a well-designed, quality product in a great location.”

He added: “We know that buyers value our approach to community living and how we bring that to life through open space, retail offerings, sports facilities and indoor communal areas.”

Thoughtfully designed living space and great community amenities are at the heart of Reem Hills, and its central location means it enjoys convenient access to downtown Abu Dhabi and everything the capital has to offer.

Reem Hills delivers on Q Properties’ mission to provide the highest quality of life for residents and fulfil the needs of the community both present and future.

About Reem Hills

Reem Hills is a Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding. It is a gated community in a unique location on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island, designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a peaceful and luxurious environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life.

About Q Properties

Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, is a major real estate developer that was established to contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It designs and builds unique, elegant and sustainable projects. Q Properties has launched the luxury Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s most prominent gated residential community.

Last September, Q Properties announced that all residential units of Reem Hills’ Phase One and Two sold in a record time, reflecting unprecedented interest from clients and investors, and solid confidence in Q Properties and its vision and achievements.

