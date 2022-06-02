Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, has appointed ATGC, to carry out the early works construction on the first phase of Reem Hills, the exclusive $2.2 billion luxury residential gated community on Abu Dhabi’s iconic Reem Island.

ATGC, an associate partner of APEX Investment, is a full-service commercial and residential real estate organization specializing in providing a complete range of solutions in the construction field. Since 1998, the company has developed an enviable reputation in a wide range of projects and services across the region, having been instrumental in various phases of projects as diverse as Abu Dhabi’s Landmark Hotel, the Civil Defence Training Academy, villa projects in Khalifa and Mohamed bin Zayed cities, Nakheel Palace and the City of Lights on Reem Island.

The appointment was confirmed at a signing ceremony earlier today during which the contract was signed by Majed Fuad Odeh, Chief Executive Officer of Q Holding, and Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh, the Chairman of ATGC. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sam Ani, ATGC CEO and guests from both companies.

Speaking on the announcement, Majed Fuad Odeh, CEO of Q Holding, said that ATGC offers are the ideal fit for such an important project, saying, “As a specialist company with niche solutions for the works involved, ATGC will play a major role in the creation of a US$2.2 billion luxury residential project of Reem Hills being developed by the Q Properties subsidiary of Q Holdings with Royal Development Company as project managers. The contract will involve ATGC forming the central hill from which the villas, townhouses and apartments will have views over the landscaped open areas towards the beaches and canal, and we are very excited to be working with them on this unique development.”

Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh, Chairman of ATGC, said “ATGC is a perfect fit for this prestigious phase of Reem Hills, offering as we do our expert general contracting services, which have been in demand across the region since 1998. Not only do we provide a complete range of solutions for the scope of work required, we strongly believe in empowering our people, and our clients, with the information they need to take advantage of our skills and strategies to succeed through performance. Our mission is to contribute to the evolution of the fast growing construction industry in the region, and by contributing to the unique features of the Reem Hills development, building the man-made hill for example, we are proudly fulfilling this vision.”

The scope of work involved on the Reem Hills project includes the establishment of the site, provision of haulage access, general earthworks phased to suitable permissions, site clearance and removal of existing utilities ahead of the commencement of the permanent works, and also includes earthworks up-filling for the man-made hill after which the project has been named. This phase is scheduled for completion 180 days from the commencement date.

Formed to be a prominent driving force in the next phase of the economic development of Abu Dhabi, Q Holding PJSC is a powerful business enabler which provides a firm foundation from which businesses and investors can build their networks locally, regionally and globally, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment by focusing on excellence, diversification and increased stakeholder value through innovation.

The Reem Hills project, that will be located on Reem Island in the UAE’s capital, is destined to be at the vanguard of the next stage of Abu Dhabi’s progression into sustainable living through innovative, eco-friendly design immersed with the natural landscape, all the while guaranteeing community amenities are easily accessible. An exclusive gated community, Reem Hills will showcase the UAE’s most luxurious and spacious residences.

Reem Hills comprises a private beach, man-made hill, islands, canal, retail and community facilities; including but not limited to: parkland and open spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and transport options.