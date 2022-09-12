All spacious townhouses, twin villas were sold-out at the soft launch

ABU DHABI. UAE: Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, has announced that phase 2 of its luxury gated community project on Al Reem Island, Reem Hills, completely sold out at the project’s soft launch, pre-empting the official launch event which had been slated to take place on September 14 this week at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi, which has now been cancelled.

Phase 2 includes four new clusters of sought-after homes: Sunset Valley, Reem Avenue, Canal Promenade and Canal Side, including 3-bedroom townhouses and 4-bedroom twin villas, all of which highlight the benefits of peak living in the heart of Abu Dhabi, as they are set around the unique man-made hill at the heart of the community.

The launch of the second phase of the Reem Hills luxury residences was moved forward after the outstanding success of phase one, Sierra Views, demonstrating the confidence that the market has in Q Properties’ ethos of providing spacious luxury and modern designs for its residents and investors.

Commenting on the news, Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, Chief Executive Officer of Q Holding said: “The Reem Hills development has been specifically designed to reflect the futuristic vision of Abu Dhabi for a smart and sustainable city while ensuring the best quality of life for residents and meeting the needs of its people for present and future generations. The fact that Phase 2 have sold out so rapidly is a testament to the strength of our position in the market and our commitment to excellence, and we are dedicated to providing sustainable living solutions while shaping the next phase of growth, locally and across the region.”

The CEO added, “The exclusive AED 8 billion contemporary development offers a wonderfully serene lifestyle and a welcome respite from city life, and it goes without saying that this amazing milestone wouldn’t have been reached so quickly without the support of our partners, stakeholders and brokers, all of whom have contributed greatly to its success. We will of course be continuing to co-operate with them as the project moves forward, building on the firm foundations we have established as the Reem Hills community takes shape.”

The four clusters in phase 2 are comprised of extremely spacious homes starting at 3,887 sq. ft. for the 4-bedroom twin villas and 2,378 sq. ft. for 3-bedroom townhouses

Prices started from AED 2.2m for townhouses and AED 3.7m for twin villas. Residents and investors had a choice of three architectural styles: “Chic”, “Rhythm” and “Minimal”.

Reem Hills’ landscaped hill takes centre-stage in the development, which sets a perfect backdrop for the unique community. The homes in phases 1 and 2 are designed with the distinctive taste of stylish homeowners and investors in mind, constructed with contemporary open-plan architectural features that create ample living areas and demonstrate respect for the natural environment without sacrificing functionality.

Q Properties, part of the Abu Dhabi-based Q Holding investment conglomerate, provides sustainable living solutions, catering for a diverse population and designing luxury homes that evoke an affluent quality of life. At Reem Hills, the company is creating communities where residents can experience an elevated lifestyle, with ample room to live, breathe and grow.

Formed to be a prominent driving force in the next phase of the economic development of Abu Dhabi, Q Holding PJSC is a powerful business enabler through which businesses and investors can build their networks locally, regionally and globally, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment by focusing on excellence, diversification and increased stakeholder value through innovation.

