New 22,400 sqm regional headquarters at Laysen Valley, home to the firm's largest Experience Centre in the Middle East.

PwC Middle East has supported more than 50 organisations and delivered over 100 initiatives across the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – At PwC Middle East’s Annual Partners’ Meeting in Riyadh, which brought together more than 500 partners from across its global and regional network, the firm announced a strengthened commitment to Saudi Arabia. This commitment spans investment in people, innovation, and community impact; from developing Saudi talent and nurturing future leaders, to expanding capabilities through its new regional headquarters and an Experience Centre in Riyadh. Together, these steps reinforce PwC’s role as a long-term partner in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.

Central to its commitment is a long-standing focus on nurturing Saudi talent, which has been at the heart of PwC Middle East’s growth in the Kingdom for more than four decades. PwC in Saudi Arabia brings together 2,600 professionals, out of whom 56% are Saudi nationals at all levels. Over the past three years, more than 2,400 Saudi nationals have joined through PwC’s training programmes with 80% of Saudi female nationals on leadership development pathways. Flagship initiatives such as Hemam 2.0, which accelerates youth skills development, and Foundation for the Future, which equips graduates for leadership roles, underscore the firm’s long-term investment in people.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, commented: “Saudi Arabia is home to one of PwC’s largest alumni networks in the region; with many nationals now leading across government, business and cultural institutions. The Kingdom has always been at the heart of our business, and we will continue to create lasting impact for our clients and communities. Our commitment goes beyond providing services, it is about developing talent, investing in infrastructure and supporting the Kingdom’s transformation in ways that deliver lasting value.”

The firm also unveiled its new 22,400 sqm regional headquarters at Laysen Valley, showcasing the Middle East’s largest Experience Centre. Marketed under the phrase ‘ElDar Darak الدار دارك’ - meaning ‘our home is yours’ - the Centre is positioned as a true community space for innovation and ideation; where clients, government, and partners can co-create solutions, test prototypes, and design transformative experiences. This unique identity reinforces its role not just as a corporate facility, but as an open and collaborative space where ideas belong to everyone who steps inside. The headquarters also houses a Forensics Lab, PwC Academy, Majlis, and wellness-first spaces, establishing it as Riyadh’s most advanced professional services hub.

Riyadh Al Najjar, PwC Middle East Chairman of the Board & Saudi Country Senior Partner, added:

“Our regional headquarters in Riyadh is more than just a building; it is an investment in the future. It has been designed to empower our people, enable our clients, and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This milestone marks a new chapter for PwC in Saudi Arabia, reflecting both the scale of our growth and our sustained commitment to playing a long-term role in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

PwC’s impact in the Kingdom extends far beyond business; it is about contributing to the Kingdom’s social and economic fabric. Staying connected to communities and aligned with national priorities is key to building long-term trust and resilience. In recent years, PwC Middle East has supported more than 50 organisations and delivered over 100 initiatives across the Kingdom: from helping a government entity transition to non-profit status, and building a risk management function for an orphanage to upskilling and mentoring the leaders of tomorrow.

Looking ahead, PwC Middle East will continue to play an important role in the Kingdom’s next chapter of transformation. The firm is committed to investing in Saudi talent, scaling its digital and innovation capabilities, and creating new opportunities for collaboration across sectors. By aligning with national priorities under Vision 2030, PwC Middle East aims to help shape solutions to the Kingdom’s most pressing challenges, from building future-ready skills to driving sustainable growth, ensuring its impact extends well beyond business to deliver lasting value for generations to come.

