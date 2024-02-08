Cairo, Egypt: PwC Middle East in Egypt held its annual Tax and Legal seminar, under the theme “Navigating Tomorrow’s Opportunities”, hosting senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, General Authority of Investment & Customs Authority, Egypt Tax Authority, Egyptian businesses and enterprises and more.

This year’s seminar focused on tax transformation and regulatory changes, highlighting the evident changes taking place within the country’s tax regulations landscape. PwC Middle East experts provided the latest updates and developments within the Tax and Legal industry. The topics covered included new investment updates and incentives, VAT & Customs Duties, Transfer Pricing, ESG, Indirect tax updates, technology transformation and more.

The seminar served as a platform for open conversations with regulatory bodies and experts to further elaborate on the needs of the market and the current challenges. It was attended by the Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, the Head of the Tax Authority, Rasha Abdelaal, Deputy of Ministry of Finance, Ramy Youssef, Ehab Abou Eish the Deputy Minister of Finance, Ibrahim Mostafa the Deputy Minister for Economic Zone, and Yasser Taymour, an Advisor to the Ministry of Finance.

The seminar also tackled the emerging opportunities in the business fields, especially with the current business and economic regulations. It also reviewed through various enriching discussions, the recent tax legislation updates and their impact on commercial opportunities, as well as the VAT and Customs duties, including the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.

Commenting on the seminar, Sherif Shawki, CPA - Middle East Tax and Legal Services Clients and Markets Leader and Kuwait and Egypt Country Tax Leader, PwC Middle East said, “The annual Tax and Legal Seminar in Egypt is a collaborative endeavour aimed at empowering businesses with the latest updates in the industry to tackle pressing challenges in the field and offering practical solutions through our experts.”

PwC’s Egypt Tax Seminar is an annual gathering that aims to engage senior government officials, CEOs and CFOs of multinationals and large organisations, heads of authorities and industry experts on the recent developments in the economic, tax and legal landscape in Egypt.

-Ends-

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with nearly 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 11,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2024 PwC. All rights reserved