PVH manufactures around 8GWp/year in Jeddah, and is listed as a full local content manufacturer

Jeddah: Hani Alobelat, Sales Manager at SABIC Hadeed, and Hassan Al Jamea, Senior Marketing Strategist at SABIC, visited the PVH facilities in Jeddah. Alobelat had a chance to witness the manufacturing process of PVH Middle East as the region’s leader solar tracker manufacturer. During his visit, Alobelat ensured Hadeed’s full cooperation with PVH, expressing that they look forward to a long and prosperous commitment.

Youssef El-Sayed, PVH Middle East Managing Director, guided the visit, and later emphasized that “the cooperation between PVH and SABIC has become crucial for the development of our activity in Saudi Arabia, and the consolidation of our condition as a full local Saudi content manufacturer”.

Local manufacturing for a top-quality customized supply

By covering the full structure of the solar tracker value chain, PVH can offer better conditions to its clients and expand the Saudi Kingdom’s exportation capacity. Having the factories close to the projects means the company can ensure delivery schedules and top quality. Furthermore, the production can be adapted to the project's specifications if needed.

PVH has a permanent office in Jeddah with local workforce, which enables them to provide prompt support to all their clients in the region whenever it is needed, reducing its reaction time to a minimum. However, as the products are pre-assembled within the facility, the company guarantees top quality controls and provides the best performance ratio of every solar asset.

Mutual cooperation for a full Saudi value chain

Hadeed is currently ranked among the world’s largest steel producers and is the manufacturing affiliate of SABIC, a Riyadh-based public company operates in around 50 countries and employees a global workforce of over 31,000 individuals. These powerful capabilities combine with PVH’s experience as the leader PV structure and tracker manufacturer in Europe, Australia and Middle East. This way, the scope of their possibilities is multiplied.

About PV Hardware:

PV Hardware (PVH) is a provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 22 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures, and has the expertise to optimize the performance of any solar asset, anywhere.

