Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced that it has exceeded AED 6.33 billion in local procurement spend since joining the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, in 2022. This marks a near threefold increase from AED 2.25 billion in 2025, underscoring the Group’s growing role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial development.

The milestone was highlighted during PureHealth’s participation at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, where the Group continues to demonstrate how sustained investment in ICV delivers measurable impact across the UAE’s healthcare and industrial landscape. PureHealth remains on track to achieve its AED 13 billion ICV commitment by 2032, driven by a scaled, system-wide approach to strengthening local supply chains, supporting national industries and enabling sustainable economic growth.

Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our ICV strategy is central to how we scale impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Surpassing AED 6.33 billion in local procurement reflects the scale at which we are embedding ICV across our operations, from investing in local suppliers and building national capabilities to enhancing sourcing, logistics, and delivery. By consistently prioritising local capability, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, safeguarding continuity of care, and aligning with the UAE’s industrial agenda while contributing to long-term economic growth and diversification.”

PureHealth is delivering strong ICV performance across its ecosystem, underpinned by a coordinated, system-wide approach. SEHA leads with an ICV score of 81.13%, alongside solid contributions from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Daman, PureLab and Rafed. Collectively, PureHealth’s entities demonstrate how localisation can be effectively embedded across procurement, operations, and workforce development.

This impact has been recognised at a national level. In 2026, SEHA was awarded the ICV Champion Award at Make it in the Emirates, and in 2025, Rafed was awarded the same award for its role in advancing SME participation through the In-Country Value programme. Daman also received three awards from the federal Emiratisation initiative, Nafis, including first place for “Efforts Supporting Emiratisation” and a Diamond Category award for staff empowerment.

PureHealth’s procurement strategy spans medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, technology and infrastructure, with a clear focus on UAE-based suppliers that meet global standards. Through long-term partnerships and targeted supplier development programmes, the Group is expanding opportunities for local businesses while strengthening supply chain resilience.

As the UAE accelerates its industrial ambitions, PureHealth’s ongoing investment in ICV positions the Group as a key enabler of sustainable economic growth, demonstrating how healthcare delivery can directly contribute to national development priorities.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae