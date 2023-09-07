Abu Dhabi, UAE - PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, through its subsidiary SEHA’s renowned Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, is making significant strides in the diagnosis and treatment of rare musculoskeletal conditions in children. Among these achievements is the successful treatment of a 5-year-old boy suffering from Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis (CRMO).

CRMO is a rare disease that causes inflammation predominantly in the long bones of the lower limbs in children and adolescents. It presents with symptoms such as bone or joint pain, local bone swelling, tenderness, limping, loss of function, and skin lesions like psoriasis and acne. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for favorable outcomes.

The young patient had been experiencing chronic back pain, rendering him bedridden. After undergoing comprehensive investigations, including a whole-body MRI scan, he was diagnosed with CRMO at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s Rheumatology Clinic.

Dr. Kamran Mahmood, Consultant Pediatric Rheumatology at the hospital, took charge of child’s treatment. With the prescribed treatment, the boy’s condition showed significant improvement. He regained the ability to stand up, and walk, and experienced reduced pain, ultimately returning to school.

Dr. Kamran Mahmood said: “The successful treatment of the boy’s Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis offers hope for other children with this rare condition. Children with unexplained joint symptoms or pains can benefit from specialist rheumatology services for prompt diagnosis and treatment.”

The boy’s mother said: "I cannot express how grateful I am to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for giving my son a second chance at life. Seeing him suffer from chronic back pain and become bedridden was heartbreaking. But with the new medication, his condition improved significantly, and he can now walk and attend school again. The care and compassion shown by the hospital's dedicated team of specialists have touched our hearts, and we will be forever thankful for the tireless efforts in treating my son."

Dr. Muna Al Hammadi, Acting Chief Medical Officer at SKMC, said: "In line with the vision of PureHealth and under the directives of SEHA, we are committed to offering exceptional pediatric care to our patients. Our team of highly trained pediatric subspecialists, along with our state-of-the-art facilities, ensures that we provide a wide range of specialized treatments for various medical conditions. We will continue to prioritize excellence in pediatric healthcare and remain dedicated to serving our patients and their families with the utmost care and compassion."

The success story of the child’s treatment exemplifies PureHealth Group vision of ensuring healthier communities and empowering its people to live longer, healthier, and fuller lives. The achievement also emphasises SEHA's dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare, promising hope for patients and their families facing rare musculoskeletal conditions. In line with PureHealth’s efforts, SKMC is able to offer the most advanced healthcare possible, utilizing technology, and involving highly skilled medical, technical, and administrative staff, greatly improving patient outcomes.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards, and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans.

