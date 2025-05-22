Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced that The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), a leading wholesale, retail and commercial bank in Saudi Arabia, has modernized its IT infrastructure and enhanced customer experience using the Pure Storage Platform.

Customer Challenge:

As one of the Kingdom’s oldest banks, The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) serves retail and corporate customers, processing millions of transactions per day. To ensure the seamless performance and availability of critical services such as ATM withdrawals, mobile payments, loan applications and more, the bank needed infrastructure that could deliver high-performance, support resource intensive applications, and mitigate downtime.

SAIB was eager to enhance customer service, seamlessly run seasonal activities for customers, and strengthen its cybersecurity posture through advanced data analytics. However, its legacy storage infrastructure was showing signs of degradation and not equipped to support these ambitions, making future-proofing initiatives challenging. To unlock new opportunities and drive innovation, SAIB’s IT team turned to Pure Storage.

Customer Impact:

To future-proof its storage infrastructure, boost innovation and improve customer experience, SAIB implemented the Pure Storage Platform. The benefits are far reaching and include:

Enhanced Customer Experiences: SAIB has seen the read/write latency of its storage reduced from 1 milliseconds to just 0.2 milliseconds. This 80% reduction has boosted application performance – enhancing everything from customer experiences on the bank’s mobile app and mobile payments, to the speed at which employees can respond to requests. Moreover, as the new system effortlessly handles seasonal spikes, the bank can confidently run engagement boosting campaigns during peak periods such as Ramadan, better positioning it to create tailored campaigns benefitting customers.

Seamless Migrations: SAIB migrated over 2,500 email accounts without any impact to users. This was also the case for the bank's ERP system, online portal, mobile banking application and other critical services. Coupled with Pure Storage's non-disruptive upgrades, this helps the bank ensure its services are always accessible to customers, and available to meet their banking requirements.

Ability to Innovate: By enabling the bank to implement the Cloudera data platform, Pure Storage has empowered SAIB to make better data-driven decisions for its business, including faster analysis to enable better data protection.

Cyber security preparedness: SAIB has now implemented several resource-intensive workloads such as Splunk SmartStore which enables the bank to process and analyse large volumes of data quickly, crucial for detecting and responding to cyber threats. Pure Storage Safemode Snapshots are immutable, and provide reassurance that in the event of an issue, data will be quickly restored. This also supports the bank with data protection regulation compliance.

Executive Insight:

“The support we’ve received from Pure Storage really makes a difference in how smoothly our operations run. Its dedicated service has made us feel really confident about our operations and ability to serve our customers. We can now confidently innovate, delivering on our vision of being the trusted bank for our clients.” - Ahmed Megdad, Senior Vice President of IT Operations, SAIB.

“We’re delighted to support The Saudi Investment Bank with its focus on delivering hte best possible services to its clients. By providing a modern, high-performance storage solution, we’re helping the bank innovate, strengthen its security posture, and ensure its services remain available without disruption.” - Omar Akar, VP, METCA, Pure Storage.

