Valor Hospitality Partners, the globally renowned full-service hotel management company, Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Al Feroz Group, a premier real estate developer, are pleased to announce the signing of Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower, Pakistan’s first Pullman-branded hotel, set to open in 2028. This landmark collaboration brings together Valor’s operational excellence, Accor’s global brand leadership, and Al Feroz’s local development expertise to transform Karachi’s scenic coastline.

As part of a wider mixed-use masterplan developed by Al Feroz Group under the Brentwood Hospitality banner, Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower will feature 220 hotel keys, 28 serviced apartments, two restaurants, an elegant lounge, and seven versatile banqueting venues offering more than 2,100 square metres of event space. The hotel will also feature a comprehensive wellness offering, including a spa, outdoor pool, and state-of-the-art fitness centre, alongside a curated selection of food-and-beverage experiences catering to corporate and leisure travellers.

Strategically located at Dolmen Mall Clifton, the property offers seamless connectivity to Karachi Port, the Central Business District, the diplomatic quarter, key rail links and the international airport, securing its place in the upcoming city’s commercial and cultural hub.

To bring this vision to life, IDA (International Design Associates), has been appointed to lead the interior design of the hotel. Known for its bespoke, place-sensitive concepts, IDA takes a collaborative, holistic approach, the studio has delivered over 300 high-profile projects worldwide. Every project is tailored to reflect the location, culture, and the client’s aspirations creating distinctive, meaningful spaces.

“Being appointed to operate Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower is a powerful vote of confidence in Valor’s reputation for delivering bold, world-class hospitality,” said Julien Bergue, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Middle East, AMEA at Valor Hospitality Partners. “As our second property in Pakistan, this landmark project with Accor and Al Feroz Pvt Ltd reflects our long-term commitment to the region and underscores our strength in managing complex, mixed-use developments in high-growth markets like Karachi. It’s also a proud moment to bring our signature approach, ‘A Whole World of Local’, to another vibrant destination, blending global excellence with authentic local experiences.”

As the hotel’s management Company, Valor Hospitality brings deep international expertise to Karachi, further cementing its reputation as a trusted leader in hotel management. Set to operate under a franchise agreement with Accor, Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower will join Valor’s rapidly expanding global portfolio of over 90 hotels across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“We are delighted to introduce the Pullman brand into Pakistan, further strengthening our footprint in the country’s premium hospitality sector.” said Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “This milestone underscores the strength of our partnerships with owners and responds to the growing appetite for elevated guest experiences. Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower will embody the brand’s hallmarks: contemporary design, vibrant social energy, innovative dining, and immersive cultural engagement.”

Nawaz Mahmood, Chief Operating Officer – Brentwood Hospitality, commented, “As demand surges for upscale, modern hospitality—including premium hotels, serviced apartments, and branded residences—Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower is set to redefine business and leisure travel in the city. This landmark project will establish new industry benchmarks, generate employment opportunities, and elevate Karachi’s global stature, alongside Pakistan’s. Brentwood Hospitality’s strategy extends beyond this initiative, identifying prime locations within Karachi and nationwide for long-term collaboration with Accor and Valor.”

Pullman Karachi Brentwood Tower marks a key milestone for all three partners, shaping their growth trajectories. Valor expands its managed-services presence across Asia, Accor strengthens its premium portfolio in Pakistan, and Al Feroz Group, through its newly launched Brentwood Hospitality division, accelerates its commitment to world-class urban developments in key destinations across Pakistan.

Pullman is present across 40+ countries with 150+ hotels currently open and an additional 60+ hotels in the pipeline.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a global, full-service hospitality management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. With a growing portfolio of 90+ hotels across The Americas, UK, Africa, and the Middle East, Valor is rapidly expanding its footprint into the Middle East, Central, and East Asia.

Partnering with property owners and leading international hotel brands, Valor delivers value through unified operating platforms, cutting-edge commercial performance, and a full suite of support services—including site and brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services, and more.

Focused on innovation, agility, and impact, Valor Hospitality is redefining the hospitality management model by driving sustainable growth and superior returns in dynamic markets worldwide.

Al Feroz Pvt Ltd

Since its inception in 1982, Al-Feroz has been a driving force in transforming Pakistan’s real estate landscape, pioneering iconic mixed-use developments that have redefined Karachi’s skyline. With a legacy built on excellence, Al-Feroz has delivered internationally acclaimed projects, including the renowned Dolmen Mall, and landmark mixed-use developments such as The Sky Towers, Harbour Front, Corporate Office, and Executive Tower in Clifton. Staying true to its vision, Al-Feroz remains committed to reshaping the industry by developing world-class residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and entertainment spaces, setting new benchmarks for urban innovation and modern living.