Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East, the region's leading marketing, communications, and transformation network, and Columbus Digital, an AI-powered executive leadership strategy execution platform and consultancy, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a consultative, strategy-led approach enhanced by AI insights to drive business and marketing transformation. This collaboration is set to elevate clients’ transformation agendas and significantly enhance organisational performance, efficiency, and business agility.

Addressing a critical challenge faced by many organisations—executing large-scale strategies and meeting performance goals amidst transparency and alignment issues—this partnership leverages Columbus Digital’s smart platform. Clients will benefit from a solution that ensures sustainable returns, value generation, and revenue optimisation through measurable impact, continuous support, and cutting-edge AI-driven insights to radically improve executive leadership decision making. By integrating Columbus Digital’s platform with Digitas and Publicis Sapient’s marketing and business transformation solutions, this collaboration provides a unique competitive advantage. It opens new areas of value creation, delivering clear ROI for each investment.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey commented, “Our partnership with Columbus Digital marks another bold step towards our AI agenda, which includes diversifying our capabilities to unlock new transformation opportunities. Combining Publicis’ marketing and business transformation expertise with Columbus Digital’s advanced AI platform enables us to offer clients a powerful offering to drive exceptional business performance.”

Kat Gref, Managing Director, Columbus Digital said, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment as Columbus Digital and Publicis Groupe Middle East unite to redefine the landscape of business performance. Our collaboration is fuelled by the convergence of game-changing AI capabilities and deep industry expertise, setting a new benchmark for strategy execution and business transformation. We are excited to integrate our AI-powered strategy execution platform with Publicis’s transformation expertise, enabling organisations to achieve their ambitious goals with precision and agility.”

Designed to empower C-suite executives including CMOs who seek to measure their marketing ecosystem, CEOs aiming to scale strategies across their organisations, and board members needing enhanced visibility—Publicis Groupe Middle East and Columbus Digital have developed a robust consultancy-led solution backed by AI-driven technology. By leveraging insights from Columbus Digital’s smart platform combined with Publicis’ expertise in transformation, organisations are equipped with the tools necessary to execute and deliver on their strategy and broader business vision.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

Contact:

Angela Bak

Director of Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe Middle East

angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com



About Columbus Digital

Columbus Digital is a leading provider of an AI-powered strategy execution platform and consultancy services that drive organisational performance improvement through value generation, business agility, and AI-enabled intelligent decision-making. With Columbus, organisations adopt new ways of working, empowering leadership to deliver on strategic outcomes while fostering an engaged and unified culture to manage change and drive growth effectively.

Operating from Dubai, UAE, and Edinburgh, UK, Columbus enables organisations to achieve their most ambitious goals through shared purpose collectives and data-driven insights. With a prestigious client roster, the Columbus team has collaborated with over 130 of the world’s highest-performing businesses, continuously bringing the latest innovations and best practices to its clients.

For more information, please visit: www.columbus.digital

Contact

Kat Gref

Managing Director

Columbus Technologies

kat.gref@columbus.tech