Johannesburg| Air France and CANAL+ have announced an unprecedented new partnership. From 1 May 2025, the airline will be offering privileged access to a selection of CANAL+ programmes on all its long-haul flights. Customers will soon be able to watch CANAL+ Creation Originale series, must-see programmes, comedy shows, documentaries and children's shows during their trip. All this content will enhance Air France's entertainment offer, which also includes a large number of movies.

By teaming up with CANAL+, a leader in audiovisual creation in France, Air France is continuing to promote French savoir-faire throughout the world. This is a strong commitment on the part of Air France, which devotes 30% of its entertainment offer to French productions, with its selection of films and TV series.

Very soon, Air France customers will be able to enjoy episodes of recent or iconic CANAL+ Creation Originale series during their flight, such as The Embers, Of Money and Blood and Versailles. Flagship shows such as En Aparté and comedy shows with Laura Felpin, Roman Frayssinet and many others will also be available. Captivating documentaries on travel, discovery and sport, as well as children's content, will round off the variety of shows on offer. From June 2025, the selection will be enhanced with content from CANAL+ Africa, such as the series Niabla and the documentary series Enquête d'Afrique.

In total, around 100 CANAL+ programmes will be available at the time of launch in French, subtitled and adapted for the deaf and hard of hearing. This selection will be renewed with twenty new programmes every month.

"We are proud to be showcasing CANAL+ programmes on board our flights. Renowned throughout the world for their creativity, I'm sure they will appeal to our customers and promote French culture. They also enable us to offer more up-to-date content on board our flights," said Fabien Pelous, SVP Customer Experience at Air France.

"We are delighted with this unique partnership, which will enable Air France passengers to enjoy an exclusive entertainment experience on board its long-haul flights. We are particularly honoured that Air France has chosen CANAL+ to create its first and only dedicated media space, reinforcing our commitment to promoting French, and soon African, audiovisual creation throughout the world," added Christophe Pinard-Legry, CEO of CANAL+ France in charge of Business activities.

Over 1,500 hours of in-flight entertainment

In all Air France long-haul cabins, customers have access to a large high-definition screen offering over 1,500 hours of on-demand entertainment. In the most recent cabins, the anti-glare screen offers 4K quality and is equipped with a Bluetooth connection for connecting personal headphones or earphones. In addition, the airline is gradually rolling out a new touch-sensitive graphic interface on its 38,000 screens, available in 12 languages and allowing passengers to choose their programme more easily.

Carefully selected, Air France's film selection is adapted to everyone's tastes and cultures, and is available in the original version or in several different languages. The airline offers more than 310 films of all genres, from the most classic to the most recent, showcasing French cinema as well as world cinema and the biggest American blockbusters. It also offers series, reports, documentaries, music, podcasts, destination guides and children's programmes. There's also a section dedicated to well-being, where young and old alike can try their hand at meditation or seated yoga during their trip. Finally, an interactive map and an on-board camera allow users to follow the flight path and watch the take-off and landing from their seat.

