Google’s Search and Ads alone helped provide AED 20.2 billion in economic activity for businesses in the UAE.

DUBAI, UAE – Google announced today the launch of the Google’s Economic Impact Report, a report conducted by Public First research agency, that looks at how Google products (Search, Play, Maps, YouTube and Google Ads) have helped people, local businesses, content creators and developers in the UAE throughout 2024. Around the world, Google releases Impact Reports which are based on consumer and business polling, economic modeling, case studies and third party data.

The report highlights how Google’s AI-powered tools and platforms are profoundly enhancing daily life and productivity for individuals and enterprises across the UAE, driving macroeconomic growth. In fact, Public First estimates that Google contributed an estimated AED 21.8 billion to the UAE economy in 2024.

"We're incredibly proud to be a partner in the UAE’s boundless ambitions," says Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East & North Africa. "The report reflects our investment in accelerating the country’s ambitious journey towards a diversified, AI-powered economy. Through strategic investments, local partnerships, and our AI-powered tools, we're bringing substantial economic value and empowering individuals, businesses, and communities in the UAE.”

Google is equipping people in the UAE with digital and AI capabilities needed for tomorrow's economy. The report highlights that since 2018, over 430,000 individuals in the UAE were trained in essential digital and AI skills through Google’s key skilling initiative "Maharat Min Google" initiative. This effort includes empowering a diverse and vibrant ecosystem of developers. In 2024, the Android and Google Play app ecosystem supported the creation of 30,000 jobs in the UAE, according to the report.

The Google Impact Report in the UAE explores the impact of Google’s products in 2024 across three areas: People, Businesses and Communities. Below are the additional findings:

Making everyday life easier for people in the UAE

AED 683 a month on average in consumer benefits is created by Google's services for the average person in the UAE.

a month on average in consumer benefits is created by Google's services for the average person in the UAE. 63% of adults in the UAE said they have used Gemini, Google’s AI Assistant.

of adults in the UAE said they have used Gemini, Google’s AI Assistant. 90% of users agreed that Gemini helped them to be more productive.

of users agreed that Gemini helped them to be more productive. 71% of users agreed that Gemini is easier to use in Arabic than other AI chatbots.

of users agreed that Gemini is easier to use in Arabic than other AI chatbots. 50% of adults in the UAE agree that Google Search is essential to their daily lives.

of adults in the UAE agree that Google Search is essential to their daily lives. 89% of adults in the UAE reported that Google Maps and/or Waze were very useful when they were avoiding getting lost.

of adults in the UAE reported that Google Maps and/or Waze were very useful when they were avoiding getting lost. 90% of adults in the UAE agreed that the ability to make contactless payments on mobile devices through the likes of GPay or GWallet makes their life easier.

Fueling the Growth of Businesses in the UAE

91% of businesses in the UAE report using at least one AI tool in their workflows.

of businesses in the UAE report using at least one AI tool in their workflows. 73% of 18-24 year olds said they use Google Search at least weekly to shop or browse products online.

of 18-24 year olds said they use Google Search at least weekly to shop or browse products online. 80% of adults in the UAE use Google Maps and/or Waze at least once a month to find a local business.

of adults in the UAE use Google Maps and/or Waze at least once a month to find a local business. 86% said they checked Google reviews before visiting a venue or business at least once a month.

said they checked Google reviews before visiting a venue or business at least once a month. 94% of adults in the UAE use Google Search at least once a month to compare the prices of products and services.

of adults in the UAE use Google Search at least once a month to compare the prices of products and services. 97% of public sector workers in the UAE said that Google AI-enabled tools help them to be more productive at work.

Empowering Communities in the UAE

This section of the report combines Public First research and Google internal data and estimates Google’s contribution to creators, developers and publishers.

AED 455 million of revenue generated by the Android App Economy for UAE-based developers in 2024.

of revenue generated by the Android App Economy for UAE-based developers in 2024. 600+ YouTube channels in the UAE have over 1 million subscribers, an increase of 15% year on year.

YouTube channels in the UAE have over subscribers, an increase of year on year. 20,000+ journalists and journalism students trained by the Google News Initiative in the MENA region, including in the UAE.

About the research

Google commissioned independent consultancy Public First to explore how Google’s innovations and products are helping communities, workers and businesses in the UAE, as well as the future potential of AI across the nation.

Public First conducted a survey of 1,110 online adults based in the UAE and a survey of 389 business leaders based in the UAE. These surveys were conducted in English and Arabic in March 2025. All results are weighted using Iterative Proportional Fitting, or 'Raking'. The online adult results are weighted by age, gender, education level, and region to nationally representative proportions.

The full report can be found here: http://googleuae.publicfirst.co/

For more information about the report methodologies, please contact: