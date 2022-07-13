Over 5,000 tons of CO2 were reduced

AED 2.4 million savings achieved

Over 4 million kWh total energy saved

Abu Dhabi: During the first half of 2022, Provis, a leading full-service real-estate company, announced significant energy and utility savings totalling AED 2.4 million across 13 managed residential communities and three retail destinations. Through chilled water and energy-optimisation initiatives, the company successfully reduced over 5,000 tons of carbon emissions and saved over 4 million kWh of energy, enough to power nearly 600 rural homes for six months.

The sustainable measures were rolled out across Sun & Sky Towers, Gate & Arc Towers, Al Zeina, Al Muneera, Al Ghadeer, Al Raha Gardens, Golf Gardens, Al Gurm, Al Bateen Park, The Bridges Residences, Eastern Mangroves, Saadiyat Beach Residences, Saadiyat Beach Villas and in the retail destinations of Yas Mall, Al Jimi Mall, and World Trade Centre. The installation of energy-efficient heat pumps in place of outdated natural gas boilers for household water central heating systems was one of the major factors that contributed to the H1 2022 energy savings.

H.P Aengaar, CEO at Provis said, “The energy and utility savings we have achieved since the beginning demonstrate our unwavering commitment to energy efficiency. We have implemented several sustainability projects and programmes over the years that have resulted in significant energy savings and had a positive impact on the environment.”

Aengaar added, "We are employing a number of energy and utility management programmes throughout our portfolio to increase efficiency and lower each community's carbon impact through modernising and digitising the assets’ infrastructure. This effort enables us to reduce our overall energy consumption by 5% over the next two years and is in line with the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Other energy-saving measures were also implemented by Provis including the installation of a cloud-based real-time Building Management System (BMS), which collects data instantly and detects faults automatically, lowering operating costs and energy bills, coupled with various system optimisation initiatives to significantly improve temperature set points during cooler weather to reduce chilled water consumption.

Other measures implemented include installing weather-based irrigation systems, aerators in wash basin water mixers, optimisation of differential pressure set points in chilled water systems, air temperature supply optimisation for fresh air handling units as well the replacement of existing lights with energy-efficient LEDs.

Earlier this year, Provis marked Earth Hour by switching off all non-essential lighting for one hour across 70 residential communities and retail destinations in the UAE, reducing more than 8,800 kWh of electricity and 4,000 kg of CO2 equivalent.

About Provis:

Fully owned by Aldar Estates, Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 38,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.