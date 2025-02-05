Dubai, UAE – In an extraordinary real estate achievement, Kamil Magomedov, a leading agent at Provident Real Estate, has successfully sold 3 full buildings in less than seven hours at Dubai’s fast-emerging Expo City. The landmark transaction highlights the growing significance of Expo City as Dubai’s next major business and residential hub.

Set to become the new home for the World Trade Center by 2026, Expo City is poised to attract 2.5 million annual visitors attending 300 events each year. By 2032, the city’s expansion will host over 600 events annually, with 6+ million visitors expected, solidifying its status as the go-to destination for business and leisure in the region.

“We are witnessing a historic moment in Dubai’s real estate sector,” said Kamil Magomedov, the Provident Real Estate agent behind the record-breaking sales. “With a supply shortage and demand rapidly increasing, Expo City presents one of the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The potential rental yield of 13–16% is significantly above the city average, driven by the demand-supply gap.”

Expo City: The Numbers Tell the Story

The current accommodation supply in Expo City is limited, with only around 1,100 units available across Al-Waha Residences, Mangroove Residences, and Rove Hotel. Despite future expansions adding an estimated 1,000 units by 2028 with Sky Residences and Sidr Residences, the projected demand will require at least 4,000 units by 2026 to meet the needs of the 8,000–10,000 event attendees expected at peak periods.

Al-Waha Residences: A Prime Investment Opportunity

The recently launched Al-Waha Residences offers a rare opportunity for investors. With low-rise buildings (G+1, G+2) housing between 10 to 50 apartments each, they are ideal for those looking to acquire full buildings and convert them into short-term rental properties or boutique hotel-style accommodations. Full buildings are being snapped up faster than individual units due to flexible management strategies and the ability to cater to Expo City’s growing visitor base.

Why Invest in Expo City?

Strategic Location: Expo City will be Dubai’s new business hub by 2026.

Expo City will be Dubai’s new business hub by 2026. High Rental Yields: Potential returns of 13–16% , driven by the demand-supply gap.

Potential returns of , driven by the demand-supply gap. Event-Driven Demand: 2.5 million visitors and 300 events annually starting in 2026.

2.5 million visitors and 300 events annually starting in 2026. Future Growth: 6+ million visitors and 600 events per year by 2032.

