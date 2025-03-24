Dubai, UAE – Provident Estate is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with the highly anticipated Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, an extraordinary development that will redefine luxury living in Dubai. Spanning a breathtaking 6 million square feet, this one-of-a-kind equestrian-inspired community is poised to become the city’s most sought-after residential destination.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club is designed to offer a harmonious balance between opulent living and tranquility, with an impressive 80% of the development dedicated to lush greenery. This expansive green landscape provides residents with a serene retreat, offering the perfect escape from the bustling city life, while still remaining conveniently located just 24 minutes from Dubai Mall and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

What makes Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club truly exceptional is its commitment to creating a vibrant yet peaceful community that caters to both the lifestyle of equestrian enthusiasts and those seeking the ultimate in high-end living. Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, stunning views, and access to a range of recreational options, all within a development that blends modern elegance with the beauty of nature.

This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone for Provident Estate, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Dubai real estate market. With its focus on premium properties and exceptional customer service, Provident Estate is excited to offer this rare opportunity to invest in one of Dubai’s most prestigious developments.

“This development stands out as the ultimate combination of luxury, lifestyle, and value,” said Laura Adams, Secondary Director at Provident Estate. “With villas that offer significantly larger living spaces, a prime location, and an already completed handover, this is without a doubt one of the most compelling investment opportunities in Dubai today.”

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.