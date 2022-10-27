Rapidly growing MedTech startup signs contract with South Korean advanced manufacturing platform to keep up with demand for its flagship product and roll out two new products

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Supported by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, MedTech innovation startup ProvenMed has signed an agreement with South Korean advanced manufacturing platform HubForward to produce its flagship medical kits.

The agreement is a result of increased demand for ProvenMed’s flagship product for people with urinary incontinence – the ActivGo®– from distributors all over the world. The ActivGo® kit, which includes wearable catheters, a unique integrated cleaning system, a portable bidet, and a sleek wearable urine bag, is currently selling in 7 countries, with 6 newly signed territories.

Souheil Guessoum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ProvenMed said: “The ActivGo® kit has helped thousands of people with urinary incontinence resume an active lifestyle without the risk of infections. Now we’re looking to rapidly expand our manufacturing capacity so that we can meet the growing demand from our distributors in a timely manner.”

As part of the agreement, HubForward will also support ProvenMed with research & development capabilities in South Korea to accelerate the testing and commissioning of its upcoming MedTech products namely the Comffi™ , the first hybrid stress incontinence solution for women, the ActivFront™ for supporting front-liners and the ActivGo® Smart™ the first AI-powered wearable for bladder health monitoring.

Furthermore, in line with the UAE’s desire to grow domestic manufacturing, ProvenMed is also looking to develop near-future local production capacity bringing together HubForward’s qualified manufacturing partners from South Korea with local UAE qualified partners.

Commenting on the announcement, Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at Ministry of Finance and MBRIF representative, said: “Transforming lives, industries, and economies is central to our purpose at MBRIF. With the success of ProvenMed, an alumni of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator programme, we are further cementing our commitment to the healthcare sector as their products continue to gain global demand from distributors. The agreement between ProvenMed and HubForward also paves way for best practice transfer to local manufacturing, aligning with the UAE’s vision to localize the manufacturing of innovative products and transform the nation’s industrial sector into a global manufacturing hub.”

The ActivGo® Smart™ is the world’s first AI-powered wearable for non-invasive bladder monitoring that is designed to detect and prevent kidney failure, strokes and dehydration conditions in an advanced stage, while the Comffi™ is designed for women, especially hospital in-patients, to manage the stress of incontinence comfortably and conveniently with total comfort and no fear of infections.

“With our extended product roadmap and R&D requirements, we need access to a more advanced ecosystem for precision manufacturing and there’s nowhere in the world better for that than South Korea. We have chosen to partner with HubForward in particular because of the full visibility of production offered by their platform – from design to the shelf. That’s the kind of capability we need to accelerate our innovations, grow our business and transform more lives,” said Amine Staali, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-Founder at ProvenMed.

“HubForward has the capacity to qualify local manufacturing partners to cover part of our product needs at ProvenMed with technology transfer support from their advanced manufacturers in South Korea. HubForward has successfully created a streamlined manufacturing process and network in South Korea and is now set to bring the same framework to the UAE thanks to this partnership,” Staali explained.

“We are proud to partner with ProvenMed for the expansion of both their product line and production capacity. Our advanced manufacturing platform which ensures agile manufacturing in the best lead time and cost, with full logistics support, is perfectly suited for the high-precision requirements of ProvenMed’s revolutionary MedTech products,” said Dr. Abdenour Haddou, CEO and Founder at HubForward.

“With our experience in the South Korean SME manufacturing & R&D ecosystem, we are committed to extending that expertise to the UAE. With our proprietary technology and highly qualified team, we ensure seamless production and innovation support for our customers. With an aim to meet the growing demand in the region by a solid plan for local manufacturing partnerships empowered by technology transfer" said Hyu Min Park, Chief Manufacturing Officer & Co-Founder at HubForward.

About ProvenMed:

ProvenMed is a medical devices innovation company redefining the urinary incontinence care industry with its revolutionary and patented solutions ActivGo® for men and Comfii™ system for women. These innovative solutions are the first urinary incontinence wearable devices of their kind, developed completely from the patients' perspective, thus providing them with a comfortable, hygienic, and active lifestyle. ProvenMed's mission is to innovate medical devices through compassionate empathy to empower people and improve their lives. For more information, visit www.provenmed.com

For more information:

Amine Staali

PR@ProvenMed.com

About HubForward

HubForward is a global advanced manufacturing platform based in South Korea. The company is powered by proprietary technology and a highly qualified team that ensures the right match for product manufacturing at competitive costs and lead times while offering controlled quality, visibility, and reliability. HubForward also facilitates intellectual property (IP) protection for its customers by offering access to a highly qualified marketplace of IP services partners, alongside with its manufacturing, logistics and certified third party services. For more information, visit www.hubforward.com