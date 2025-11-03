Arab Finance: Egypt's Holding Company for Pharmaceuticals (HoldiPharma) and US-based Dawah Pharma joined forces with Qatari German Medical Devices Company (QG Medical Devices) to localize the medical supplies industry, according to a statement.

The three parties will enhance cooperation between Arab and foreign expertise in the fields of industrial investment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies.

They will also establish an integrated production and supply system inside and outside Egypt, while supporting scientific and medical progress in the Arab region.

Ali Ghamrawy‏ ,‏Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), affirmed that the collaboration is a key driver in implementing the state's vision, noting that the partnership reflects Egypt’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing and localizing the medical supplies industry.

He indicated that the authority provides an attractive and stimulating regulatory environment for investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

It will work with various state institutions to build a strong national industry capable of meeting the needs of the local market and competing regionally and internationally, the chairman added.

Moreover, the strategic alliance seeks to achieve the concept of "Health Without Borders" through industrial and scientific projects extending to Africa and the Arab region.

It aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 and enhances the country’s role as a regional hub for manufacturing and exporting high-quality pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

