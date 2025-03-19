Dubai, UAE: Proven Solution is a leading technology company specializing in AI, robotics, and digital transformation solutions, along with its robotics division, Proven Robotics, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration aims to enhance students' learning experience by equipping them with advanced robotics and AI knowledge aligned with future market demands.

Under the agreement, PROVEN Robotics will introduce Advanced Robotics Training, STEM Robotics Courses, and Research & Innovation Initiatives for students in the University. It will focus on developing an advanced robotics program to prepare students for future needs, contributing to Saudi Vision x§x2030’s digital transformation objectives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Aldousari, Regional Robotics Lead at PROVEN Robotics said, “By partnering with one of the leading universities in the country, we are focused on reinforcing our commitment to advancing robotics education and supporting Vision 2030. This partnership will expand our impact, develop future-ready talents, strengthen academia-industry collaboration, and position us as leaders in the robotics industry in Saudi Arabia.”

“As we aim towards equipping our students with industry-driven curriculum, we are thrilled to partner with PROVEN Robotics. Their regional expertise in robotics and AI, pre-developed university-focused programs, and a strong track record in STEM education and technology integration make them an ideal partner to bridge the gap between academia and industry,” said Dr. Anas Bushnag, from University of Tabuk.

PROVEN Robotics will deploy its Advanced Robotics Program which will provide designed training with practical experience in various robotics applications. The program will be delivered through multiple learning formats, including classroom sessions, and hybrid approaches, ensuring accessibility and flexibility.

Additionally, courses on STEM Robotics and other Research and Innovation initiatives will offer hands-on learning experiences, exposure to AI-driven robotics, and industry-relevant skills, equipping students with the expertise needed to excel in the evolving fields of automation, and robotics technology.

The key benefits for students include real-world industry engagement, skill development aligned with industry needs, and opportunities for research and innovation.

About PROVEN Solution

PROVEN Solution is a state-of-the-art venture studio by PROVEN Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, and Bengaluru (India). It is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.