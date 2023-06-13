Dubai, UAE – PROVEN Solution, the leading provider of technological solutions in the areas of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and VR/AR, was awarded the ‘Best Innovative AI Solutions Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s GovTech Innovation Awards 2023, organised by the CPI Media Group. PROVEN Solution was recognised for its work in developing innovative solutions using AI that effectively solve real-world problems.

Speaking on their win, Zaid Al Mashari, CEO of PROVEN Solution said, “We are humbled that PROVEN Solution was recognised for our dedicated efforts on fostering innovation and advancing the AI landscape at the prestigious GovTech Innovation Awards 2023. Innovation is a key part of our core values and we take great pride in developing sustainable and effective solutions using AI, Robotics and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality.”

“This award serves as a reminder that our journey has just begun and we shall continue to push boundaries of AI technology to provide cutting-edge solutions to solve real-world problems. It is not just a recognition of our relentless efforts but also a testament to the innovation and dedication our team brings to the table every single day. From ideation to deployment, our prime focus has always been to create AI solutions that redefine technological advancements by creating value for our partners and clients,” Al Mashari added.

PROVEN Solution is working towards creating a world that is in sync with human needs and technological innovations. To achieve this vision, it has set up different business units to focus on key technological advancements. PROVEN Robotics is a leading provider of robotic solutions provider worldwide, with the most advanced robots in the market that have changed the operational landscape, making tasks less redundant and more efficient. Recently PROVEN Robotics announced the region’s first successful integration of ChatGPT with Pepper Robot, allowing for advanced natural language processing capabilities and enhanced communication abilities. The combination of advanced AI language system with the company’s highly effective Pepper robotics platform has enabled a unique proposition for a wide range of applications, from customer service and entertainment to education and research.

PROVEN Reality develops products that allow users to interact with real-life objects to creating solutions that make virtual interaction seamless and precise. Its solutions are tailor-made by integrating 3D imaging with AR/VR devices keeping in mind the industry, application, usefulness, and ease of access.

PROVEN Solution’s AI-powered platforms Habot, Sanad, and Aemaco integrate with businesses to help them to become an AI-powered enterprises. Habot platform provides bilingual chatbot services in English and Arabic. Sanad supports in automating data extraction in English and Arabic using Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), an advanced AI technique. The Aemaco platform brings in innovative energy management and energy saving solutions for customers.

With these hi-tech offerings, PROVEN Solution has already made in-roads into verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, construction, engineering and entertainment across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

About PROVEN Solution

PROVEN Solution a state-of-the-art venture dealing primarily with technological solutions pertaining to AI, robotics and virtual and augmented reality solutions. Incepted in 2020, Proven Solution is the culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise. We are working towards building a future where technology and humanity walk hand in hand. Our AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics solutions span across various industries and uses, and our products are integrated with unique features that are relevant to clients' needs.