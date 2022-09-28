Being fastest growing startup with 20% MoM revenue growth and having secured one of the biggest Series A rounds of $37 million, Huspy is named among top 10 startups to work for in Dubai

Proptech ranked amongst top UAE startups following consistent growth in 2022, growing its team 5 times to 300 people across 2 offices in UAE and Spain in the last year

Dubai, UAE: Proptech Huspy has been announced amongst the UAE’s top startups by global professional networking platform, LinkedIn. Founded in 2020 in Dubai, Huspy was recognised for its growth trajectory over the past year, based on employment growth, engagement, job interest and talent attraction.

“The last 2 years has been a very exciting journey as we’ve grown on multiple fronts - operations, people, revenue, investment and new markets. This recognition by LinkedIn complements our growth and is a testament to our efforts to build a business that puts people first. We will continue to create jobs in the UAE and attract the best global talent to support the country’s efforts to become an international innovation hub,” said Jad Antoun, CEO & co-founder, Huspy.

A talent magnet for global start-up professionals, Huspy’s global employee count has grown by 5x over the past year. Over the 2 years of existence, Huspy has attracted 300 employees from over 40 nationalities, who bring expertise from leading proptechs including Loft, QuintoAndar, along with other prominent startups like Uber, SumUp, DiDi. With 2 offices across Dubai and Madrid, Huspy employees represent some of the best talent of the global technology ecosystem.

"I'm incredibly proud to see the interest for our open roles grow exponentially over the months. We attribute this not only to all the great milestones we've hit as a business, but also to the incredible culture we've build internally and the values we operate on a daily basis: 1) Empathy over ego; 2) We are owners; 3) Be fast and thoughtful; 4) Never settle; 5) Inspire Others. These values really resonate with us and help us grow as people and professionals together with the company. We are always on the lookout for the best talent and have open roles across the 2 countries", shared Nathalia Klein, head of People at Huspy.

On a mission to transform the home buying experience in the UAE, Huspy helps its customers find and finance their home, all online. Huspy’s technology empowers the entire real estate ecosystem, helping home buyers, brokers, agents and banks to close transactions seamlessly. With Dubai’s property sector continuing to experience consistent growth, including over $6.6 billion worth of sales in August 2022, Huspy is one of the preferred platforms for buyers looking for homes and financing. With a 20% MoM growth, Huspy is also the UAE’s largest mortgage broker.

With a GMV opportunity of $400 billion in the UAE and Spain, Huspy is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital, Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, Venture Souq and BY Venture Partners. In 2022, Huspy completed three acquisitions Home Matters, Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, to consolidate expertise and leadership of the proptech industry under one platform. In September 2022, Huspy was named fastest growing startup by Entrepreneur Middle East.

For open positions, please visit huspy.com/careers.

-Ends-

About Huspy

Huspy is a UAE-based proptech startup on a mission to improve the home buying process in the region and beyond. Huspy aims to create a category-defining business by building a single platform where customers can find and finance their home faster and more easily than ever before. The company's innovative technology is at the heart of the real estate ecosystem, empowering all market players - brokers, agents and banks – to redefine the future of home buying. To know more about Huspy, visit https://huspy.com.

Media Contact

Anastasiya Bardunova

Communications Manager

anastasiya.bardunova@huspy.io