Dubai, UAE: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has announced the scaling of its flagship ‘SheForShe Empowered by Property Finder’ initiative. For its third edition, to be launched in September, the programme will partner with Women Choice, an international organization dedicated to empowering women and supporting their professional growth. This will aim to enhance the initiative’s impact by providing mentorship and development opportunities for up to 300 women, with 30 industry mentors on board.

At the heart of Property Finder’s mission is the overarching purpose to 'Change Living for Good' across the region. The SheForShe programme is a pivotal part of this purpose, addressing the significant gender disparity in leadership roles within the real estate sector. With only 3% of brokerage owners being female, the initiative strives to build a more inclusive and equitable industry. It also aligns with the UAE's Sustainable Development Goal 5 pledge, which seeks to have women in 30% of leadership positions by 2025.

A Strategic Collaboration with Women Choice

The partnership with Women Choice brings a new level of expertise and reach to SheForShe. Women Choice's experience in creating tailored development programmes and nurturing female talent on a global scale will complement Property Finder’s vision of fostering systemic change in real estate. This collaboration will enhance the quality of mentorship, educational content, and resources available to participants, positioning SheForShe as a transformative platform for aspiring female leaders.

“We are delighted to partner with Women Choice for the third edition of SheForShe. Their expertise and global perspective align perfectly with our mission to create lasting change in the real estate industry,” said Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder. “We are committed to tackling the imbalance of female representation in real estate leadership. SheForShe has already proven to be a powerful force in this mission, and this year, under the theme ‘Accelerate Action,’ we are scaling the platform to create lasting change. Our aim is to build an equitable real estate industry in the UAE, where women are fully supported and empowered to thrive.”

“Women belong in every industry, at every level, and real estate is no exception. Through SheForShe, we are not just opening doors; we are also making sure women feel confident walking through them. This partnership with Property Finder is about more than just mentorship and skills; it is about building a strong and supportive community where women lift each other up and redefine what leadership looks like. I can’t wait to see the incredible impact these 300 women will have not just on their careers, but on the industry as a whole.” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Women Choice.

A New-Look Programme to Drive Real Impact

The revamped SheForShe initiative continues its mission to close the gender gap in leadership within the regional real estate sector. The new edition, launching in September 2025, introduces a hybrid format with 36 hours of e-learning, multimedia content, curated reading lists, and podcasts. Participants will benefit from live workshops led by female leaders in technology, corporate, and legal fields. The curriculum covers critical topics such as personal brand development, self-advocacy, sales strategy, negotiation, lead generation, and client acquisition.

The programme will also feature weekly mentorship sessions, where 30 experienced mentors will guide groups of 10 mentees through key industry topics. This group format encourages shared learning, networking, and the development of strong professional bonds within the community of female peers.

Voices from the Programme: Inspiring Success Stories to date.

Silva Eldawi, mentor of the 2024 programme, said: “Being a part of the SheForShe programme has been such a rewarding experience for me. It has been amazing to see how a little guidance can boost someone’s confidence and help them navigate the real estate industry with more clarity. I love sharing what I’ve learned across the decades, whether it’s about sharpening sales performance, personal branding, or just handling the ups and downs of the business. The impact of the SheForShe programme is huge. Beyond the career advice, there’s something really powerful about knowing you have someone in your corner, cheering you on, offering perspective, holding you accountable and helping you tackle challenges with confidence.”

Jasmine Arora, a 2024 mentee, said: “Being part of the SheForShe programme was like finding the ultimate women gang, supportive, inspiring, and always pushing me to be my best self. Before this programme, I had a limiting belief that successful women had to choose between a thriving career and a happy family, but my mentor was living proof that you can have both. SheForShe has truly transformed my perspective.”

Applications for the upcoming edition of SheForShe will open soon, with announcements shared on Property Finder's social channels, blog, and on the Women Choice's social media and LinkedIn pages.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

About Women Choice

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 3M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to launch its plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world by 2030. More at womenchoice.org