Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, MENA’s leading property portal has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) to launch a series of agent training initiatives to support the upcoming launch of the Madhmoun platform. Madhmoun, which means “verified” in Arabic, is Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Multiple Listing Service (MLS) platform and a one-stop solution for all real estate practitioners.

These training sessions by Property Finder have been implemented to support agents as they gear up to use the Madhmoun platform from July 7th. The first session held on June 17th, welcomed over 500 agents and featured insights from ADREC representatives. The session offered a pre-launch demonstration of Madhmoun, and gave agents an opportunity to raise questions about the launch. Future sessions will tackle themes including Madhmoun’s impact, benefits and guidelines for use, supported by educational materials, co-created video content and FAQs.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder commented “We applaud ADREC's efforts and offer our complete support as it launches this milestone platform to promote trust by instituting accuracy, availability and authorisation for all listings, ultimately boosting Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading real estate hub. While at Property Finder we aspire to change living for good in the region, this is not an isolated effort. We are proud to partner with ADREC to facilitate much needed conversations about the upcoming launch and set up agents for success as they navigate the new platform. We will continue to play an active role in supporting industry stakeholders and home-seekers, as Abu Dhabi undergoes a transformation aimed at elevating trust and transparency in the real estate sector.”

Property Finder has a pipeline of events and training activities set up that will continue to support agents and boost transparent conversations. . Post-launch training initiatives are also planned to ensure continued support.

