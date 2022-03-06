Manama, Bahrain: The Gulf Property Show, taking place from the 22nd till the 24th of March at the Bahrain International Exhibitions Centre, is highly respected as the premier real estate exhibition in the country, attracting the most prominent real estate firms and developers under one roof, providing a one stop destination for investors and property seekers.

Property Finder, the Property Portal Partner of the show, is the fastest growing online real estate portal. In 2021 Property Finder recorded an increase of over 40% in impressions. Property Finder KSA and Bahrain Country Manager commented: “As a company, Property Finder has always put users at the forefront of its innovation and strategy. We strive to ensure that we solve the pain points that are sometimes associated with the real estate experience.

The driving force behind our innovation and strategy are our partners of real estate developers, brokers, and together, we continue to make the house hunting journey more enjoyable for end users.”

“Both Property Finder and the Gulf Property Show have aligned goals in that our customers’ property needs are the priority.” Says Jubran Abdulrahaman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) the organisers of the show. “Property Finder were one of the first exhibitors at the very first Gulf Property Show. They are partnering with us as major players in the promotion of the real estate sector. Their found success in 2021 is proof that there is still a strong appetite to invest in the property market.” Concludes Abdulrahaman.

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah) and Bahrain Harbour, the Diamond sponsors are Naseej and the Gold Sponsors are Al Yal Real Estate. The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

For more information Visit our Gulf property show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo websites at http://gulfpropertyshow.net/, http://interiorsexpo.net/, http://www.gulfconstructionexpo.com/ or contact Hawra Neamah

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), has established expertise as an exhibition organiser. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq event, Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as a leading Conferences and Exhibitions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.