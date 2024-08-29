Dubai, UAE – Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has announced the return of ‘SheForShe Empowered by Property Finder’ - a groundbreaking mentoring program designed to champion gender equality and empower women in the UAE real estate market. Following the success of its inaugural edition last year, the program offers a unique opportunity for aspiring female professionals to elevate their careers with guidance from some of the industry's most accomplished leaders.

SheForShe is a six-month, fully-funded initiative, that pairs selected mentees with top female real estate professionals in the region. The program aims to nurture the next generation of women leaders by providing one-on-one mentoring, skills development workshops, and exclusive networking events. This year, nine ambitious women will be chosen to participate in the program, which promises to be even more impactful than before. Some of the mentors include Louise Heatley, Owner & Managing Director at Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers, Kika Pavese, Managing Director at MD Real Estate, Linda Muldoon, Managing Director at The Urban Nest, Laura Adams, Director Provident Real Estate, Sarah GuyHouse,Sales and Leasing Manager at House Hunters Real Estate Brokers, Dounia Fadi, Managing Director eXp Dubai and Silvia Eldawi, Founder of PROPOLOGI.

The SheForShe program is open to female professionals who are currently working in the UAE real estate industry with more than two years of experience. This targeted eligibility ensures that participants have a foundational understanding of the industry, allowing them to fully benefit from the program's advanced mentoring and development opportunities.

The program spans six months, beginning in October 2024. Throughout this period, selected mentees will engage in a comprehensive mentorship experience designed to accelerate their professional growth. Participants will receive personalized mentoring sessions with some of the most successful female executives in the UAE real estate sector, providing invaluable insights and guidance tailored to their specific career paths.

In addition to mentoring, the program includes a series of skills development workshops. These sessions will cover critical industry topics, helping participants enhance their knowledge and stay ahead in this competitive field. Networking events are also a key component of the program, offering mentees the chance to connect with peers and industry leaders, fostering relationships that can support their long-term career advancement.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certification from Property Finder that serves as a testament to their commitment to professional development and their readiness to take on leadership roles in the UAE real estate industry.

Applications are open until September 11, 2024, providing an opportunity for aspiring female leaders to elevate their careers and contribute to a more gender-equal real estate market.

Please apply using this form and for further support please contact sheforshe@propertyfinder.ae

Full list of SheForShe Empowered by Property Finder Mentors 2024:

Linda Muldoon, Urban Nest Real Estate

Alessia Sheglova, DACHA Real Estate

Wendy Stapleton, Hunt & Harris Real Estate

Kika Pavese, MD Real Estate

Louise Heatley, Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers

Laura Adams, Provident Estate

Sarah Guy, House Hunters Real Estate Brokers

Dounia Fadi, eXp Realty

Silvia Eldawi, PROPOLOGI

