Kuwait, Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), Kuwait’s leading and sole provider of credit information and credit rating, has announced the launch of its new and improved mobile application, designed to provide users with easier access to their credit profiles and empower them to make informed financial decisions.

This milestone comes as part of CINET’s broader strategy to advance digital transformation, financial education, and transparency in credit information— as part of its mission to harness data to empower individuals and businesses navigate risk with confidence, and facilitate intelligent financial decisions.

The newly launched app allows users to:

· View their Credit Score and Credit History in real time, and download their full Credit Report

· Access their complete Credit Profile, including credit utilization and outstanding balances

· Gain insights through demographic comparisons and oversight on their credit activity

Speaking about the launch, Mrs. Mai B. Al-Owaish, CEO of CINET, said: “The release of our new app is part of our ongoing efforts to better serve the public by enabling smarter financial decisions. As we continue to evolve and adopt the latest technologies, we remain committed to increasing financial transparency and credit literacy across Kuwait.”

The app plays a central role in CINET’s ongoing credit education campaign, which utilizes various media channels to reach and educate the public on the importance of responsible credit behavior and understanding one’s credit standing.

Ms. Latifa A. Al-Musallam, Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation at CINET, commented: “Our goal is to make credit information fully accessible to individuals—free of charge. The app allows users to review their historical credit performance, current obligations, and more, including the credit score, which is an essential indicator that financial institutions assess when granting facilities. It reflects an individual's credibility and ability to fulfill financial commitments, based on their credit history, existing obligations, assets, and account behavior.”

She added that CINET is actively working on introducing additional app features such as credit freeze options and premium insights to give users more control and clarity over their financial data.

CINET’s broader mission includes launching targeted awareness campaigns on credit scoring and credit education, such as the recent “Mr. Score” campaign.

Mrs. Mai B. Al-Owaish concluded: “At CINET, we are committed to helping individuals better understand their creditworthiness through accessible tools and reliable information. Financial awareness and education are cornerstones of our strategy, and we will continue to roll out initiatives that support a financially literate and empowered community.”

The company’s efforts do not stop at product innovation. CINET is also proud to have achieved the highest net profits in its history, reinforcing its strong financial standing and strategic direction. As part of this momentum, CINET plans to increase its capital and enhance its financial solvency to expand its service offerings and provide comprehensive credit and risk management solutions for businesses and institutions alike. Mrs. Mai B. Al-Owaish added “Our objective is to not only meet the needs of today but to anticipate the challenges of tomorrow, positioning CINET as a partner that drives progress in the local economy.