Seamless integration of Tamara will enable businesses in the UAE and KSA to provide flexible payment options, generate broader customer reach, and enhance customer conversion rates

Merchants in the Amazon Payment Services network now have even more ways to deliver a simple and flexible payment experience

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Amazon Payment Services, the regional leader in digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has added Tamara, the GCC’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, to its expanding suite of flexible payment options. As a new split payments partner, Tamara enables businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to offer seamless, flexible payment experiences to their customers.

The partnership comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking payment methods that deliver both flexibility and transparency. With Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) demand on the rise across the region, Tamara’s inclusion in the Amazon Payment Services portfolio is a timely move to meet these growing consumer expectations and enhance the overall customer journey.

Tamara’s Flexible Payment Solutions: Empowering Merchants Across Key Sectors

With BNPL adoption accelerating, industries such as airlines, e-commerce, healthcare, insurance, education, fashion, and lifestyle stand to benefit from Tamara’s Sharia-compliant flexible payment solutions. With Tamara, customers can split their payments into four equal installments—a feature designed to boost sales, reduce cart abandonment, and enhance customer satisfaction. Merchants, in turn, will benefit from larger basket sizes, improved conversion rates, and an enhanced shopping experience for their customers.

Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services MENA, said: “As more consumers across the region look for affordable ways to manage their purchases, BNPL solutions are becoming more and more indispensable for merchants. Partnering up with Tamara, a leading split payments provider, was a natural next step in our commitment to empowering diverse businesses as they navigate today’s digital payments space. With this expansion of our offering, we are thrilled to unlock new revenue streams for businesses, help them deliver more value to their customers, and ultimately grow their online business.”

Sami Louali, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Tamara, added: “At Tamara, we’re focused on creating a payment experience that benefits both businesses and consumers. Partnering with Amazon Payment Services allows us to expand our reach across the UAE and Saudi Arabia—supporting business growth and delivering a hassle-free, flexible payment solution for consumers. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our mission to meet the changing needs of merchants and their customers while driving loyalty and sales.”

Meeting Consumer Demand in the UAE and KSA

A major driver behind the partnership is the rising demand for flexible payment options in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In KSA, BNPL has seen strong consumer uptake, with shoppers seeking ways to spread payments over time. Tamara’s Sharia-compliant offerings provide transparent, accessible solutions aligned with local values. Likewise, UAE consumers benefit from flexible payments with no late fees, enabling more confident big-ticket purchases.

Expanding Amazon Payment Services’ Affordability Suite

Tamara’s integration into Amazon Payment Services’ portfolio represents a significant expansion of the company’s affordable payment options. Amazon Payment Services already offers a range of BNPL services and credit card installment options in partnership with more than 25 leading banks across the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Jordan, allowing customers to split payments over terms of up to 36 months. With Tamara’s inclusion, Amazon Payment Services can now cater to a wider audience, including customers who prefer to use either debit or credit cards.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Merchants

This partnership ensures that merchants in the UAE and KSA have the tools they need to offer a seamless, flexible payment experience to their customers. With a single integration, businesses gain access to a wide range of payment options, advanced reporting dashboards, and streamlined reconciliation processes, keeping them ahead of the curve in the fast-paced digital payments landscape.

Amazon Payment Services is a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a mission to empower online businesses through a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience. Designed to enable businesses to unlock and optimize their online presence, Amazon Payment Services provides secure digital payment services and solutions that are easy to use, including tokenization technology, local payment methods, third-party services such as advanced fraud tools, instalment plans such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, digital wallets, and reporting APIs, as well as cutting-edge consumer payments insights.