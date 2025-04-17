IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, hosted an exclusive media event to unveil Naseem AlJurf, the latest addition to its iconic AlJurf community along the Emirates Riviera. Following the successful sellout of Release 1, IMKAN is now launching Release 2 of Naseem AlJurf. This new coastal lifestyle destination features 111 villas, 60 townhouses, and 8 apartment buildings, set across approximately 90,580 m² as part of the expansive AlJurf masterplan.

The event showcased the project's refined design ethos, which blends heritage, nature, and modern living in a serene coastal setting between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties, said: “With Naseem AlJurf, we have envisioned a sanctuary where tradition meets modernity. It reflects our commitment to placemaking and creating soulful communities that enrich lives while preserving the natural beauty of Sahel Al Emarat.”

About IMKAN Properties:

IMKAN, the leading global real estate master developer based in Abu Dhabi has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning five countries across two continents. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN prioritises the creation of soulful places that enrich lives. This philosophy is driven by a unique research platform that empowers IMKAN to understand the needs and desires of their diverse customer base, ranging from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals.

Notable among its projects is IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan, a 3.8 million sqm mixed-use development along a 1.6km coastline and 9km long canal front, all set within a preserved natural ecosystem between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf is set to become a global health and wellness destination when the SHA Emirates Residences open in 2026, with the third international SHA Wellness resort joining the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain. Other significant projects include Makers District on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, an 18.6-hectare waterfront mixed-use development featuring Pixel, a cluster of seven residential towers; Nudra in Saadiyat Island, an exclusive beachside community; and Sheikha Fatima Park, Abu Dhabi’s first urban park.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s global presence includes major projects like the 500-hectare Alburouj development in Egypt. In Morocco, key projects include Le Carrousel Residences and the country’s first open-air shopping mall.