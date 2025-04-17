The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) recently hosted an educational workshop on natural pearls for students of Al Naseem School, reaffirming its commitment to raising awareness among Bahraini youth about the historical and economic significance of pearls.

This initiative forms part of DANAT’s broader mission to instil pride in the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and to deepen the students’ understanding of the various dimensions of the natural pearl industry.

The workshop featured an informative presentation outlining the stages of natural pearl extraction, accompanied by a comprehensive overview of the sector’s contribution to the national economy. It also delved into Bahrain’s longstanding history of pearls, tracing its roots back thousands of years and emphasizing the central role pearls have played in shaping the Kingdom’s identity and heritage.

In addition to the theoretical component, the students engaged in a range of interactive, hands-on activities designed to enrich their learning experience. These included using professional tools to examine different types of pearls, distinguishing between natural and cultured varieties, and learning about the traditional practices of Bahraini pearl divers. Students were also introduced to significant archaeological sites across Bahrain that are historically linked to the pearl trade.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, emphasised that the workshop reflects the institute’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of natural pearls as a key pillar of Bahrain’s national identity, stating, “We believe in the importance of equipping young Bahrainis with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to the pearl sector. Educational initiatives of this nature are essential in preparing a new generation to safeguard our rich cultural heritage and ensure its continuity for years to come.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.