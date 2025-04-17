Riyadh - SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) has announced a strategic partnership with Penske Media Corporation (PMC) to expand MENA advertisers' global presence through PMC's prestigious portfolio of internationally recognized brands.

Advertisers in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and North Africa can now leverage programmatic campaigns through diverse formats such as video, standard banners, and audience layering. Key sectors include tourism, government departments, investment sectors, and mega projects. Additionally, advertisers can collaborate with PMC's notable publishers for innovative content creation and bespoke campaigns, subject to editorial approval.

This partnership enhances access to crucial global markets, including Asia and Western economies such as Europe and the USA. Advertisers can now integrate their campaigns on high-profile 40+ iconic brands including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Robb Report, ARTnews and Deadline, and more, enabling connections with over 412 million monthly active users and 150 million social media followers. By tapping into 6 billion video views, this partnership offers unmatched potential for impactful global advertising initiatives.

SMS, a next-generation data-driven media solutions company, delivers advanced analytics-based advertising strategies. Utilizing first-party data, leading-edge AdTech, and AI-driven audience segmentation, SMS crafts personalized campaigns that drive growth and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s esteemed portfolio, SMS oversees brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, and Akhbaar24, delivering engaging content across diverse platforms with a global footprint of over 170 million users.

Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leader in media, digital, and publishing sectors, is renowned for its influential brands like Variety and Rolling Stone. Recognized for its premium content in entertainment, fashion, luxury, and pop culture, PMC extends its influence via digital media, print, and top-tier events such as SxSW and the Golden Globe Awards.

Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with PMC, which enhances our capacity to offer cutting-edge advertising solutions for our clients. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of providing unprecedented access to the world’s top platforms.”

A representative from Penske Media Corporation added, “Working with SMS amplifies our capacity to deliver powerful advertising opportunities globally with high-quality content and innovative solutions.”

With its unmatched reach and a commitment to redefining excellence, SMS is poised to transform the media and advertising landscape in the MENA region and beyond.

About SMS

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is part of SRMG Media Group, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. SMS provides comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to brands and advertisers. Leveraging a diverse portfolio of over 35 media brands across digital platforms, TV, print, audio, and experiential IPs, SMS empowers brands to engage with audiences through innovative storytelling, branded content, and targeted campaigns. SMS represents prominent brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and thmanyah among others. By integrating proprietary first-party data, AI-driven audience segmentation, and advanced analytics, SMS delivers personalized and results-driven strategies designed to optimize brand visibility and audience engagement. With a focus on strategic partnerships, including exclusive agreements with leading media companies and global platforms, SMS is at the forefront of transforming the media and advertising landscape in the region.