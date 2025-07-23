This new bi-monthly consumer sentiment survey captures real-time insights from active home buyers and sellers and reveals strong market momentum

United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, MENA's leading property portal, has launched PF Market Pulse, a bi-monthly consumer sentiment survey that captures real-time insights into buyer and seller behaviour and market expectations across the UAE’s property landscape.

Property Finder leverages its position as the most visited and trusted real estate platform in the region to take the pulse of the market. Through targeted questions high-intent users provide valuable insights into their perceptions of the property landscape. Users actively browsing listings are first asked: “Are you planning to buy a property in the next 6 months?” Those who respond positively are then presented with a follow-up multiple-choice question: “How do you expect property prices to change in the next 6 months?”

PF Market Pulse reveals a strong and steady appetite for property ownership in the region, reinforcing the momentum and confidence in the real estate market. Nearly three in four respondents (72%) in May indicated plans to purchase property within six months. This momentum continued into June, with 69% maintaining buying intent, signalling consistent underlying demand to buy.

At the same time, expectations around pricing evolved. In May 2025, buyers were fairly divided: 37% believed prices would decrease, 34% expected increases, and 29% anticipated stability. By June, more buyers began to anticipate a cooling in the market, with 44% expecting a price drop, 30% expecting increases, and 26% expecting prices to remain stable.

This shift suggests a growing perception that recent price surges may be easing, a sign of a more mature, considered view among home seekers and buyers as the market continues to evolve.

With over 13,000 unique respondents participating in the inaugural survey period, the data offers unprecedented insight into the mindset of home seekers - buyers and sellers - who are actively tracking market trends, pricing cycles, and supply shifts. It also reinforces Property Finder’s position as the market leader not only in data and reach, but in understanding its audience and shaping industry thought leadership through real-time,intelligence-led insights.

Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder, notes: “By launching PF Market Pulse, we’re further strengthening our position as the region’s leading property platform. Not just in reach and data, but in our ability to truly understand our audience and shape industry dialogue through intelligence-led insights. It directly supports our mission to change living for good in the region by equipping our users and partners with the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions. The results not only highlight a resilient appetite for home ownership in the UAE, but also reflect a more informed, confident buyer that’s increasingly responsive to market signals.”

