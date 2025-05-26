Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, MENA’s leading property portal, is celebrating top-performing agents with a high-octane reward. Ten standout real estate agents will receive branded supercars for an exclusive three-day driving experience. It’s part of a unique programme by Property Finder to recognise and celebrate excellence.

The vibrant red supercars, branded with Property Finder's distinctive logo, will be presented to SuperAgents in ten premier agencies including Betterhomes, Allsopp & Allsopp, haus & haus, Driven Properties, fäm Properties, MD Properties, Engel & Völkers, Treo, Provident Estate, and Metropolitan Premium Properties.

By spotlighting top talent, Property Finder is not just rewarding excellence, it’s reinforcing its commitment to raising standards in the industry.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.



Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit PR & Communications

propertyfinder@gambit.ae