Dubai, UAE: At a time when global uncertainty is influencing sentiment across markets, Dubai’s real estate sector is entering a phase that is increasingly difficult to interpret. Buyers, sellers, and investors are navigating a landscape shaped by shifting demand, evolving price movements, and broader geopolitical and economic pressures.

In this environment, one challenge has become clear. There is no shortage of opinions on where the market is heading, but there is limited access to real-time, structured data that can support those views.

Prop-AI, a UAE-based PropTech company focused on real estate intelligence and transaction enablement, has announced the launch of the Dubai Deal Index, a platform designed to provide a daily, data-driven view of the Dubai property market.

Moving Beyond Opinion to Data

The Dubai Deal Index was developed in response to a growing need among investors and market participants for clearer and more objective signals.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been receiving the same question repeatedly: what is really happening in the market,” said the Cofounders of Prop-AI. “The reality is that in times like these, opinions multiply, but the truth remains in the data. Our goal was to make that data accessible, structured, and actionable.”

A Real-Time View of Market Dynamics

Unlike traditional reports that often reflect past conditions, the Dubai Deal Index aggregates and analyzes live signals across multiple dimensions, including:

Market activity trends

Price movements and price drops

Supply and demand dynamics

Macroeconomic and geopolitical indicators

By combining these inputs, the platform provides a clear daily view of buyer positioning and overall market direction.

Surfacing Opportunities as They Emerge

In addition to tracking market conditions, the platform highlights real-time deal opportunities, including both publicly listed properties and off-market opportunities.

During periods of uncertainty, opportunities can emerge quietly before becoming widely visible. The Dubai Deal Index is designed to surface these moments early, giving investors and buyers a more informed starting point for decision-making.

Ranime El Skaff, CEO of Prop-AI said: “Early insights from the Dubai Deal Index show a market that is stabilizing rather than declining, but with clear shifts in buyer behavior. We’re seeing buyers become far more value-focused, with the platform tracking a noticeable rise in price adjustments, especially in segments where valuations had run ahead of fundamentals. At the same time, deal activity is concentrating around well-priced assets and off-market opportunities.

While headline activity may appear slower, the Index is revealing a growing layer of opportunities beneath the surface. This reinforces just how critical timing and reliable data have become in today’s environment.”

Open Access for the Market

In line with Prop-AI’s broader vision of increasing transparency in real estate, the Dubai Deal Index has been made publicly accessible.

Users can explore the platform to monitor daily market signals, track changes in pricing and activity, identify emerging opportunities, and connect with advisors for deeper insights.

Explore the Dubai Deal Index : https://dubaidealindex.com

For further information on Prop-Ai please contact :

Neena Punnen Ranime El Skaff

neena@plus.vc Ranime.skaff@prop-ai.com

About Prop-AI

Prop-AI is a UAE-based PropTech company building the data infrastructure and intelligence layer for real estate. By combining large-scale data, AI-driven analytics, and transaction capabilities, Prop-AI enables more informed, transparent, and efficient real estate decisions for investors, brokers, and institutions.

Prop-AI is the first PropTech company to be awarded the Dubai AI Seal of Excellence, and is part of the Dubai Land Department’s REES initiative, the Department of Economy and Tourism ecosystem, and Endeavor’s Unicorn Builder Program. The company works closely with the Dubai Land Department and leading industry players to bring greater transparency and trust to the real estate market.

Prop-AI was founded by Ranime El Skaff and Christian Kunz, both former McKinsey & Company professionals with experience across real estate, strategy, and technology. Their combined background spans advisory, private equity, and large-scale transformation initiatives across the region.