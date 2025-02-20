Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company yesterday announced that its human-centric security solutions would be delivered through a local data centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The launch was announced during Proofpoint’s Protect Tour in Dubai this week, during a keynote delivered by Sumit Dhawan, CEO at Proofpoint.

Trusted by 50% of the UAE and KSA-based companies listed in the Forbes Global 2000, Proofpoint’s comprehensive AI-driven cybersecurity solutions help organizations navigate today’s complex threat landscape with confidence, delivering robust protection. Available in Q1 2025, Proofpoint’s offerings will enable UAE-based customers to comply with local data residency policies and meet regulatory compliance.

The cyber threat landscape in the UAE continues to evolve. While Emirati CISOs continue to fear cyber-attacks, they are demonstrating increasing confidence in their ability to defend against them. Proofpoint’s 2024 Voice of the CISO Report reveals that two-thirds (66%) of CISOs in the UAE feel prepared to cope with a cyberattack, an increase from 43% last year. This growing confidence may be attributed to the 89% of Emirati CISOs surveyed looking to deploy AI-powered capabilities to help protect against human error and advanced human-centered cyber threats.

To address this, Proofpoint’s ongoing investments in the region will help organizations in the UAE address human-centric cybersecurity risks, providing the opportunity to benefit from Proofpoint’s market-leading email security solutions, running through an in-country data centre. Proofpoint Email Protection is the only AI/ML-powered, cloud-based threat protection platform that disarms today's advanced attacks, including email fraud, ransomware, weaponized URLs, multifactor authentication (MFA) bypass for credential phishing, and more.

“Organizations in the United Arab Emirates face a rapidly evolving threat landscape and our main objective over the coming years is to continue protecting even more companies in the region, with innovative, AI-powered solutions,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO at Proofpoint. “Our solutions being delivered through local a data center underscores our unrelented investment in a key region for us and highlights our commitment to keep pace with the region’s accelerating digital transformation. This will enable organizations in the UAE to roll out multi-layered, cloud-native cybersecurity protection that safeguards people and data from today’s biggest threats, while keeping their data in-country.”

Proofpoint Middle East by the Numbers:

Proofpoint is trusted by 50% of the UAE and KSA-based companies listed in the Forbes Global 2000 and protects more than 1,200,000 employees across the Middle East.

and Proofpoint’s Middle East customer base saw a growth of more than 20% in 2024 , with continued growth at-pace expected in the coming years.

, with continued growth at-pace expected in the coming years. Since 2019, Proofpoint has increased its employee base by more than 40% across the region.

Proofpoint works with over 550 partners across the Middle East, Turkey & Africa.

“Organizations in the Middle East are leading the charge in implementing cybersecurity measures to protect their customers from today’s threat landscape,” said Emile Abou Saleh, Vice President, Northern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Proofpoint. “At Proofpoint, we remain committed to empowering organizations with the tools and knowledge needed to safeguard their most valuable assets—their people. With our solutions being delivered through a local data center, we will bring our industry-leading human-centric cybersecurity to more organizations in the region, while better meeting local customer and regulatory needs.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber-attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web.