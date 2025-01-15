Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving last published in 2022, wherein Proofpoint was the longest running Leader in the quadrant 10 consecutive times.

Gartner evaluated 14 vendors for its 2024 report and recognized Proofpoint as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“The proliferation of digital communication and collaboration tools has made it increasingly difficult to maintain visibility and context across disparate data sources,” said Mayank Choudhary, executive vice president and general manager of Proofpoint’s Information Protection and Compliance Group. “Coupled with the growing number of regulatory mandates, a more proactive approach to data management is increasingly critical to streamline e-discovery and supervision. We believe the Gartner evaluation further validates our steadfast commitment to facilitating informed compliance decision-making, managing information risk, and improving investigation readiness for our customers.”

Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) offering helps organizations simplify the governance of communication data and provides security insights across all major digital channels for conduct risk. It provides unified security and compliance risk management to help organizations centralize all communications content and enforce proactive and adaptive data controls. Leveraging Proofpoint’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, Proofpoint’s DCG helps to reduce false positives, facilitate high efficacy information discovery and supervisory review, and create contextualized key insights covering every channel and facet of digital communications data to maximize the efficacy of review by 84% or more when compared to legacy systems.

As of January 9, 2025, Proofpoint has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Enterprise Information Archiving market based on 109 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™. Visit these 5 star reviews.

For more information on Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/compliance-and-archiving

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Rizvan Hussain, Jeffrey Hewitt, January 9, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85% of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samreen Iqbal

samreen.iqbal@bpggroup.com