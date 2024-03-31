Orange Jordan’s customers will benefit from discounted rates on a selected models of accessories and electronic devices at Orange’s shops and the e-shop. Such promotions are part of the Ramadan campaign that the Company has recently launched and included offers on Internet services, prepaid lines, and other set of services enabling customers to enjoy an exceptional digital experience at competitive prices.

A selection of accessories will be on a 30% discount, while customers who purchase phone devices from Orange’s shops or the e-shop will get additional gifts.

The offers also include several electronic devices such as LG's 55-inch Ultra HD Smart TVs which are priced at JD 319 instead of JD 449 when buying in cash. Buy in installments will be also available with payment starting at JD 16.90 with the customers’ line Fibers.

Orange Jordan’s offers enabled customers as well to enjoy a variety of digital content services, namely the Imani service for Islamic content, the launch of the Fawanees competition through My Orange application where they can win special prizes, the Fawazeer Ramadan service, and the Dandanah service.

Entertainment content over streaming platforms falls under Orange’s Ramadan campaign as customers will get discounts on subscriptions to digital content platforms such as Anghami Plus and OSN Plus.

Discounts on 4G and 5G Internet Everywhere 500-GB bundles and on all YO and Mass prepaid lines that are being purchased through the e-shop only, are up to 50%.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan’s Ramadan campaign, which has become an annual tradition, includes offers and discounts on Internet lines, devices, and accessories available at Orange’s shops and the e-shop.

