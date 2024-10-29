Muscat: In line with its endeavors to promote a sound savings culture among the youth whilst adhering to Islamic Sharia principles, ahli islamic, ahlibank’s Islamic banking window, is pleased to announce the launch of its new youth segment “Al Masar”, which targets customers in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Al Masar is designed to bring a host of benefits to its young clientele, thus enhancing their experiences, while also meeting their daily needs and requirements.

Al Masar account will aid young customers in managing their budgets, as customers are provided with a uniquely designed debit card. Customers should be pleased to note there are no minimum balance charges, and ATM withdrawal fees have been waived. Moreover, the Al Masar Savings account earns a profit rate of up to 1% (based on the tier). Additionally, youth who are employed can attain credit cards, with preferential financing rates made available.

Upon opening the Al Masar account; youth customers are provided OMR 5 worth of Pearl Points. Furthermore, should customers transfer their salary to ahli islamic, they will gain an additional OMR 10 worth of Pearl Points. Complementing the youth lifestyles, certain discounts and offers can be exclusively arranged with merchants for youth account holders. These benefits have been designed to meet young customer’ expectations and support them through their journey of savings and creating promising financial future.

Commenting on the launch of the Al Masar Youth Account, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic, stated, “ahli islamic seeks to cater to all segments and age groups, giving the youth various benefits, while instilling a strong culture of saving from a young age. In the upcoming years, Al Masar account will be deemed highly influential in making young people financially independent. ahli islamic is proud to have been a key contributor to that effect, setting the benchmark for customer service excellence.”

In keeping with the changing market demands, ahli islamic is set to enhance customer experience by offering a variety of distinguished services whilst adopting top-tier technologies and innovations. By providing access to high-quality products and services, ahli islamic continues placing an indelible mark upon the Sultanate as a strategic contributor to its overall growth.