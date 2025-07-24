DUBAI, UAE – Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) today announced it is opening its new office in Dubai, that will enable private capital investors in the Middle East to unlock opportunities across areas such as logistics real estate, energy and data centers. Located in Dubai International Financial Center, the office reflects the company’s commitment to the region.

Prologis has appointed Umair Naqvi as head of Middle East. A seasoned real estate and finance executive, Naqvi brings more than 25 years of experience structuring joint ventures and capital platforms. Naqvi and his team will focus on the company’s institutional capital and global investment management business to deepen ties with sovereign wealth funds, family offices and long-term capital partners across the Gulf. The team will also explore development opportunities in the region.

“We’re excited to put down deeper roots in the Middle East. The region aligns perfectly with our focus on strategic relationships in our Strategic Capital business,” said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis. “Its deep capital base and global connectivity make it an ideal place for long-term investment, and we’re here to be a long-term partner.”

Backed by a global portfolio of 1.3 billion square feet in 20 countries, Prologis will pursue co-investments aligned with the region’s evolving priorities and demand for high-quality, future-focused development. With a market cap of $[102B], the company manages [$205B] of assets. The company also has a significant amount of proprietary data about the global supply chain and specific key regional markets that it is able to share with partner investors.

“The Middle East is home to some of the world’s most sophisticated investors and forward-looking capital,” said Naqvi. “Our priority is to build lasting relationships based on trust, transparency and shared ambition - and to connect that capital with high-quality private investment opportunities.”

The Dubai office will serve as the regional base for Prologis’ Middle East operations and complement the company’s global footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia. It follows Prologis’ recent expansion into India and underscores its commitment to long-term value creation through scale, local expertise and integrated capabilities across logistics real estate, data centers, energy and sustainability.

Umair Naqvi

Umair Raza Naqvi is head of Middle East for Prologis, leading the company’s growth and partnerships in the region from Dubai. He has more than 25 years of real estate, investment banking and capital markets experience across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, most recently as managing director at Eastdil Secured. He previously held senior roles at Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse in London and Dubai. Umair holds degrees from the University of Cambridge and University College London.

