Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Project Management Institute, the world's leading association for project professionals and changemakers is delighted to announce that they are now supporting members of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) UAE Network.

As a non-business supporting member in the UNGC UAE Network, PMI MENA takes pride in joining the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. With 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories spanning 160 countries, along with over 70 Local Networks. In the past, PMI MENA has successfully teamed as a Knowledge Partner at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) held in Egypt in 2022 setting a collaborative tone for the two entities to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change. Together, the UNGC UAE Network and PMI MENA marks a significant stride towards global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

"With the urgent need to address global challenges, we at PMI MENA believe in the power of collaboration to drive impact and innovation for a better world through the collective responsibility of our communities. This collaboration aims to amplify efforts toward achieving the UNGC's sustainable development goals. We welcome you to join us in this journey towards a transformative future," stated Grace Najjar, Regional Managing Director, PMI MENA.

By aligning with the UNGC UAE Network, PMI MENA will actively engage in supporting efforts with both the UNGC UAE and UNGC Saudi Arabia networks. This engagement will encompass diverse programming and events designed to champion the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and to advance the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Recognizing the critical role businesses, institutions, and the global community play in shaping the world's sustainability trajectory, this collaboration seeks to empower organizations across all territories, industries, and organizations to integrate sustainable practices into their core operations and improve public understanding of the subject therefore actively contributing to the shared objectives of the conference.

PMI MENA as a participating member with the UNGC UAE Network not only reinforces PMI MENA's dedication to sustainable practices but also solidifies its role in contributing to a more responsible global community. To catalyze positive change on a global scale, PMI MENA regularly publishes reports measuring the impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives as part of the PMI ESG Resource Hub. The Hours for Impact initiative ensures PMI’s community contributes to the social impact projects collectively creating a more equitable world for present and future generations.

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education. PMI prepares organisations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organisation working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organisational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

