Aims to facilitate the exchange of technical/clinical expertise and foster scientific and social collaboration

The MoU enables both entities to collaborate productively to accelerate clinical research focusing on public health awareness and diagnosis programs.

Hospital will have access to Prognica Lab's AI -based technologies to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and management of patients.

Dubai, UAE : Prognica Labs, an AI-powered healthtech company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding( MoU) with the leading healthcare provider, Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH). By collaborating, they are entering into an innovative partnership to undertake clinical research and development, public health awareness programs including screening and diagnosis campaigns and to deploy the AI based technologies to improve patient outcomes.

Core elements of the partnership are collaborative research and innovation activities focused on areas that integrate Prognica Lab's technological expertise with FUH’s clinical expertise. This symbiosis will focus on several key areas of joint strategic interest - breast cancer diagnosis and imaging, societal activities promoting public health etc.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) will undoubtedly play an important role in healthcare in the future. As the region's first smart hospital, FUH welcomes partnerships with innovative start-ups," quoted Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Vice President at Fakeeh University Hospital.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Shaikh , CEO & Founder of Prognica Labs, said: “By this mutually beneficial partnership, we believe we can jointly innovate to bridge the technology gap in healthcare, while contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system. We are delighted for this opportunity."

About Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH):

A hospital and medical university project developed by Saudi Arabia’s leading healthcare provider, Fakeeh Care; in an effort to drive academic advancement and extend quality medical services to support the local healthcare industry. The University Hospital focuses on family healthcare and patient-centered services, targeting the growing community of residents in Dubai Silicon Oasis as well as in neighbouring areas. Equipped to offer secondary and tertiary medical services supported by comprehensive diagnostic centres, the hospital, primarily, focuses on family and patient-centered services, working at a capacity of 700,000 patients per year, with an estimated 40,000 admissions and 20,000 surgical operations. www.fuh.care

About Prognica Labs (Prognica):

Prognica is a multi-award winning health-tech company that is engaged in research, developing, marketing and sales of medical software products based on AI-based technology. Prognica utilizes evidence based algorithms, machine learning and computer vision to generate real-time clinical insights at all points of care through early detection and intervention. Prognica is tackling a long term goal by working on breast cancer screening and diagnostics to make it more accurate, affordable and accessible. www.prognica.com