Top MMA fighters from the region will compete in a sport-season format across four events live in the Middle Eastern beginning in April

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, announced the launch of PFL MENA, the promotion’s second international league, which will debut in April 2024.

PFL MENA will introduce a thrilling four-event sport-season format featuring the region’s top fighters and a groundbreaking initiative with SRJ Sports Investments ("SRJ"). The full roster of the league will be revealed in March. PFL MENA is a milestone in PFL's expansion strategy and will accelerate its presence in the MENA region, with SRJ's support.

CEO of SRJ Sports Investment, Danny Townsend said: “The launch of the PFL MENA League is another incredible milestone for the sport of MMA, and one we are delighted to play a role in. Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as the international home of combat sports; bringing world-class talent here and to the wider MENA region remains at the core of SRJ’s investment mandate. With the launch of a new PFL MENA League, we're backing the development of the region's exceptional talent, helping provide new pathways to the top. We are confident that investments like these will continue inspiring even more young people to take up sport and help grow the MMA fanbase on a global scale.”

Added PFL CEO Peter Murray: “ We are excited to announce the PFL’s second international league with our partners SRJ. Driven by the strategic importance of mixed martial arts in burgeoning markets, SRJ's investment underscores the immense potential of the sport in the region. PFL MENA expands the PFL brand and MMA footprint in the Middle East bringing events to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

“We’re very excited to be launching PFL MENA and providing up-and-coming athletes from The Middle East a global platform for them to be able to showcase their skills and potentially compete for a life-changing opportunity at a PFL Championship and a million-dollar purse. Through PFL MENA, we hope to be able to not only find and develop the next Middle Eastern MMA star, but we also want to be able to put the spotlight on MMA in the region and give it the attention and the exposure that it deserves,” said Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA.

Ahead of the launch of PFL MENA, the PFL organized the first mega MMA event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions on February 24th, which featured world champions and some of the biggest names in combat sports going head to head. To further highlight the launch of the PFL’s newest international league, selected fighters from the Middle East will be in attendance in Riyadh, namely: Ahmed Amir, Mostafa Rashed Neda, Jarrah Al-Silawi, Abdullah Saleem, and Omar El-Dafrawy. Saudi Arabia native Abdullah Al-Qahtani, meanwhile, will be competing on the card. The inaugural PFL MENA season will feature 32 fighters competing across 4 weight classes in a sports-season format, with a regular season, playoffs, and championship. The league will also host showcase fights to develop local and regional talents, such as Hattan Alsaif, the first female fighter from Saudi Arabia to sign a contract with a major global MMA promotion. She will be making her amateur PFL debut in showcase bouts on the PFL MENA cards.

PFL MENA is just the latest step in the PFL’s vision of becoming the “Champions League of MMA.”

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT SRJ SPORTS INVESTMENTS

SRJ (/Surge/) Sports Investments is a leading sports investor, wholly owned by PIF, and established to develop a world-class sports sector in Saudi Arabia and beyond. SRJ Sports Investments focuses on

driving sustainable investment across technology, media, programming, IP rights, and commercialization of venues – serving the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.