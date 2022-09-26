The new office will act as in-region hub for construction technology experts to partner with the industry and help local customers on every stage of their journey with Procore

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion.

The new workplace will be led by the company’s Senior Director, Head of MENA, Mohamed Swidan. Since 2021, Swidan has hired a team of over 20 people, all based locally, with the technical knowledge and resources to meet customers’ needs across sales, marketing, implementation, customer success and more.

This new regional base will help Procore further deliver on its mission of connecting everyone in construction on a single platform, ultimately enabling owners, general contractors and specialty contractors to build smarter across MENA. The power of Procore to accelerate collaboration, streamline communication and provide real-time visibility into project performance is vital given construction has become integral to the region’s growth as outlined in the likes of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“I’m delighted we are opening our first Procore office in MENA. Since our launch last year, we’ve demonstrated our commitment to the region and its construction ambitions. The heart of the region's initiatives are based on pillars such as inclusivity, innovation and sustainability – values we believe in wholeheartedly at Procore. We plan on playing an integral role in enabling construction professionals, businesses and the region to realize their potential. Now, with a team on the ground empowered to meet local needs with global resources, we have an even greater opportunity to do so,” says Mohamed Swidan, Senior Director, Head of MENA at Procore.

Tooey Courtemanche, Procore’s founder and CEO, adds: “At Procore, we are committed to being a partner to our customers, not just a software provider. Our new office will enable us to deliver on that partnership promise, and speaks volumes about our dedication to the region and our customers there.”

