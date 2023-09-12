Passengers will pay $9,925 which includes a seat for the pet owner and a space in the cabin for their dog

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Private jet firm K9 JETS is launching a brand-new private jet service for dogs and owners travelling from Dubai to the United Kingdom.

The inaugural flight will depart from the private jet terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai on 26th September and fly into Farnborough, UK. Spaces are limited with tickets available for $9,925 which includes a seat for one passenger and a space in the cabin for a canine companion. The new Dubai – London route will see regular flights take place throughout 2023 and 2024 from December across January, April, July, and September with further dates set to be announced.

According to the International Pet and Transport Association (IPATA), over 4 million pets and live animals are transported by air per year[1]. Pet travel is set to continue to rise globally, and with this new Dubai-London route, K9 JETS aims to meet the demand for UAE-based passengers travelling and relocating back to the UK with their beloved pets. Before K9 JETS' service was available, pets flying back to the UK would have to adhere to individual commercial airlines' pet policies, meaning only smaller pets could travel in the cabin, and larger pets would have to travel in cargo or as excess baggage, causing stress and upset for pets separated from their owners.

Adam Golder, Co-Founder, K9 JETS commented: “We’re thrilled to be launching the inaugural Dubai to London K9 JETS flight this month. To date, we have flown over 220 happy jet-setting pets and their owners on international flights from destinations including Paris, London, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Lisbon. Our newly introduced Dubai route is our maiden flight in the Middle East and we’re looking forward to expanding our network to include routes farther East to Asia, Australia and beyond in 2024.

“With one of the largest expatriate populations in the world, Dubai residents have expressed a need for pet-friendly relocation flights, and K9 JETS is more than happy to deliver. We’re excited to be welcoming our two and four-legged guests on board in a few weeks and to increase routes as demand dictates.”

Per UK government guidelines, all passengers travelling on the flight will be asked to provide the relevant medical certification for their pets. Pups must be leashed at all times but can sit on the owner's lap or in the cabin. For a truly stress-free experience, check-in will take place at a deluxe private terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, complete with a welcome team and grassy area for pets to relax and enjoy before boarding the flight to their new home.

K9 JETS was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022 after their sister company G6 Aviation received an unusual request for a flight from London to New Jersey for ten passengers and ten dogs.

About K9 JETS

K9 JETS is a public charter operator. It was first established in 2022 by founders Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022. To date, they have flown over 220 pets and 200 passengers. The company has its sights set on expansion with new routes planned in Asia and Australia in 2024.

All flights are operated by a licensed U.S. air carrier.

Farnborough, UK to Al Maktoum International, Dubai

25th September (sold out), 18th December, 5th January, 14th April, 21st July, 29th September

Al Maktoum International, Dubai to Farnborough, UK

26th September, 19th December, 6th January, 15th April, 22nd July, 30th September