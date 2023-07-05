Diversification into private markets such as real estate, alternative assets and venture capital is prevalent

Digital transformation with the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key focus for businesses

DUBAI: Berkeley Assets, a British private equity firm with over 15 years of experience, has revealed the latest financial insights for the Middle East’s investment sector. Preservation and capital protection, diversification of investments into private markets and the digital transformation of businesses remain the three key trends driving financial growth and stability in 2023.

Private markets are gaining popularity due to the turbulent nature of public markets last year, with more investors leaning towards safer alternatives. In this region however, Berkeley Assets has seen a progressive shift in investor attitude towards opportunities with more risk, taking advantage of the potential higher rewards. It attributes this trend to more economical stability in the UAE and the wider region when compared to the West.

Commenting on the Middle East’s investment potential, Omar Jackson, Partner at Berkeley Assets, said: “The region is in a sharp and accelerated development phase. There is a growing belief that Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh combined are the new London, Paris, Los Angeles, and New York. The Middle East is the new West, a new era in that regard. With a special focus on further developing business and enterprise, the region is golden sands for entrepreneurs, presenting tremendous opportunities for start-ups and investors alike.”

Additionally, the region is increasingly becoming home to multiple new economies, cultivating a growing start-up ecosystem and attracting the best talent worldwide. Investors thus see a lucrative gap in the market for alternative opportunities within newly-founded companies, private business acquisitions, franchises, and venture capital. Furthermore, private equity remains a favoured asset class despite challenges such as rising interest rates and inflation concerns.

While Berkeley Assets maintains its involvement in real estate opportunities, it has a growing focus on traditional private equity. This includes private business acquisitions in high-performing markets such as the UAE as well as alternatives. The firm is also contributing towards global high-profile IPO opportunities within some of the world’s top stock exchange markets such as the New York Stock Exchange, across the technology and entertainment space. A recent example of this was in a company named Triller, a global technology and AI company.

Furthering its innovative approach, Berkeley Assets has developed an elite programming and software engineering team to utilise the latest cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). This ensures clients receive only the very best opportunities in the marketplace, across a broad spectrum of industries. The speed and accuracy of AI and the firm’s early adoption of this new technology have become increasingly powerful. The overall digitalisation of internal and external processes at Berkeley Assets has resulted in the firm attracting a diverse range of high-profile opportunities as well as clientele across the GCC, Russia, China, Singapore and Central Africa.

With head offices in London and Dubai, Berkeley Assets is capitalising on new investment opportunities to provide stable and sustainable returns. Berkeley Assets continues to succeed through its constant ability to provide adequate security and protection measures for its clients, together with a direct approach and top-quality service.

About Berkeley Assets

Berkeley Assets is a well-established private equity firm led by a team of British professionals. With a proven track record of over 15 years, Berkeley Assets has successfully built a strong and diversified portfolio. The firm raises capital from institutional and private clients globally, which enables them to invest in a range of new and existing projects and businesses, with a particular focus on the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia markets.

Berkeley Assets adopts a conservative investment approach, backed by tangible assets and private businesses, and aims to achieve consistent growth and generate high levels of income for their investors. The firm takes pride in their ownership of physical assets and private businesses located in secure and thriving areas, offering their clients a sense of security and confidence.