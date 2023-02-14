Dubai: Prism Digital, one of the leading influencer marketing agencies in Dubai has announced that it has secured the coveted influencer marketing mandate for Indian Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Abu Dhabi Knight Riders which is a part of the International League T20. The agency has been engaged to manage all the social media, influencer marketing and engagement aspects of the hugely popular event and amplify the reach of one of the most iconic cricket franchises in the ILT20.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, owned by The Knight Riders Group is competing in the UAE’s first T20 cricket league, the International League T20, also known as the ILT20, is the UAE’s professional-level Twenty20 Cricket League. The inaugural edition of which is taking place in the UAE.

The ILT20 has obtained a multi-year ICC approval and the inaugural edition is featuring 84 international and associate cricket stars, as well as 24 local players from the UAE. It follows a 34-match competition being hosted at world-class cricket grounds located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Prism Digital, being the influencer marketing partner of ADKR is going to manage all the social media influencer interactions, the outreach, community management, as well as the engagement and monitoring of the performance of every post shared by the influencers from every event that the ADKR team is participating in as a part of the league.

Commenting on the partnership, Lovetto Nazareth, managing director of Prism Digital said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as the influencer marketing partner for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, a team at the forefront of the exciting new T20 cricket league in the UAE. This partnership is a testament to our expertise and success in creating impactful and effective influencer campaigns for sporting and musical events, F&B, FMCG, Educational, Medical and Lifestyle brands. We are looking forward to helping Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reach new heights both on social media and on the cricket pitch.”

About Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) team is a Twenty20 franchise cricket team that plays in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 (also known as ILT20 2023, UAE T20 League 2023). This franchise team is based in Abu Dhabi, Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team is owned by Knight Riders Group and the team plays its home matches in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is one of the best full-service Influencer Marketing Agencies in the UAE. The agency specializes in planning and executing ground-breaking Influencer Marketing Strategies and boasts a portfolio of a number of known brands from different industries including ADKR, Turkish Village Restaurant, CZNBURAK, and more. From idea generation and execution to tracking and reporting, and from connecting brands with the best-suited influencers and vloggers to helping them use the influencers effectively, Prism Digital manages it all. https://www.prism-me.com/

