Dubai, UAE — Prestige One Developments set a new benchmark for premium real estate on Monday, 8 December 2025, with the grand unveiling of Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City—the world’s first Hilton-branded standalone waterfront residential development. The high-profile launch, hosted at the Atlantis The Royal, attracted an elite roster of VIPs, future homeowners, global investors, channel partners, and industry leaders, marking one of Dubai’s most significant real estate announcements of the year.

Guests were welcomed into an immersive arrival experience as the corridors of Atlantis The Royal transformed into a curated showcase of Prestige One’s development portfolio. This gallery-style exhibit highlighted the company’s architectural achievements and set the tone for an evening centred on innovation, hospitality excellence, and Dubai’s continued evolution as a global luxury hub.

A defining moment of the night was the dramatic maquette reveal, led by Diana Saifi, Vice Chairperson, alongside senior executives from Prestige One and Hilton. The unveiling introduced Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City to the world—a project designed to redefine coastal living with panoramic sea views, world-class amenities, and Hilton’s signature standards of hospitality woven into every detail.

In his keynote address, Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments, reflected on the company’s rapid ascent and its commitment to elevating Dubai’s residential offerings. He underscored the strategic significance of Dubai Maritime City—one of the emirate’s most promising emerging waterfront districts—and emphasized how introducing a Hilton-branded residence represents a defining milestone for both brands.

Adding further depth, Daniel Wakeling, Vice President, Development, Luxury & Residential, EMEA, Hilton, spoke about Hilton’s global vision and its confidence in Dubai’s trajectory as a world-leading destination. He praised the partnership with Prestige One as a natural alignment of shared values: innovation, excellence, and a commitment to shaping next-generation living experiences.

The architectural narrative took centre stage with an in-depth presentation by Eric Hokanson, Principal Design Director at AE7, who walked attendees through the design philosophy behind the project. His presentation offered a detailed look into the architectural intent—balancing contemporary elegance with timeless craftsmanship, while maximising the natural beauty of Dubai’s coastline.

The evening continued with immersive artistic performances and experiential showcases that echoed the development’s promise of elevated waterfront living, leaving guests inspired by the blend of creativity, design, and hospitality.

With its official debut, Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City now stands as a cornerstone in Prestige One’s expanding portfolio of landmark developments shaping Dubai's coastline. The enthusiastic response from partners, investors, and industry leaders further reinforces Prestige One’s reputation as one of the UAE’s most visionary luxury developers.

About Prestige One

Prestige One Developments is a leading real estate development company renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the luxury property market.

Since 2007, Prestige One Developments has made multibillion-dirham investments in real estate.

Based in Dubai, Prestige One specialises in creating high-end residential developments that elevate luxury living and urban sophistication. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and modern design, the company consistently develops exceptional projects that exceed the ordinary. At Prestige One, we are driven by a passion for excellence and a vision to shape the future of real estate in the region.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. As the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.