Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, will participate in the 2024 edition of GITEX Africa. Organized by Kaoun International, the event will take place from May 29 to 31 in Morocco. GITEX Africa is the largest tech show in Africa that brings together the best minds in technology and innovation.

Throughout the show, the ‘Presight Executive Lounge’ will be the venue for thought-leadership discussions and engagements with local and regional partners, customers, and stakeholders with an aim of supporting Africa’s thriving tech ecosystem.

Additionally, on May 30, on the AI Everything Stage, Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, will deliver a keynote address on ‘Harnessing Big Data and Gen AI for Emergency Response Management’, where he will highlight how Presight’s Lifesaver Emergency Response Platform can revolutionize emergency response and enhance public safety.

"We are excited to be returning to GITEX Africa for 2024, and for the continued opportunity to contribute to Africa’s vibrant tech environment,” said Dr. Adel. “Our advanced big data analytics and generative AI solutions can address critical societal challenges. Presight’s involvement in GITEX Africa 2024 underscores our dedication to leveraging AI and big data for the betterment of communities and commerce across the continent. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and sharing our vision for a smarter, more connected future for Africa.”

Trixie Lohmirmand, CEO of Kaoun International said, “We are delighted that Presight is supporting GITEX AFRICA 2024, not just as our chosen Lanyard and Executive Lounge Sponsor but, more importantly, as a strategic partner and the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI with a mission to shaping the continent’s digital transformation journey.”

On May 31, the main stage will witness Presight’s Senior Government Technology Advisor, Martin Yates, deliver a keynote address on ‘Smart Urban Infrastructure for the African Cities of Today’, which will explore the transformative potential of smart technologies in urban development and management.

Martin Yates said: “Africa stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, making now the perfect time to embrace smart and cognitive city initiatives. Presight is dedicated to driving this transformation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create sustainable, connected urban environments that will enhance the quality of life for all citizens."

